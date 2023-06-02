Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone 5:47 Watch Now

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone

Jun 2, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: Apple is about to drop tons of news on Monday during the WW d c keynote live at Apple Park, and it will be substantial news. I'm Speaker 2: Really excited about what we have to show you today. Speaker 1: We're expecting operating system updates, new Max and of course VR headset talk. I have covered all the rumors in the past few months, so many rumors, but there is still one more thing I could talk about before WW d c, and that is when you are watching all of this software news read between the lines for [00:00:30] clues on how Apple is thinking about its future hardware. Because right now, industry science point to Apple making larger iPhones down the line and maybe we'll see iPhones that work seamlessly with a mixed reality headset. I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. June 5th is the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, ww dc and because of all the developers in the audience, this is where Apple talks about new operating systems. So no new iPhone, but yes, new iOS 17. [00:01:00] And when you're watching, I know you all out there are just getting giddy about what new emojis are coming, but you really should be thinking, Hey, how will these new iOS features influence future designs of the iPhone? Speaker 1: It's like getting an early peak into the Apple mindset. We had two reputable tech analysts and a known Apple researcher account in May all saying roughly the same thing that Apple is working on a pro and promax iPhone, that's gonna be a smidge larger. The current iPhone pro display size is 6.1 inches [00:01:30] diagonally, but it could go up to 6.3 inches. The Pro max is 6.7 inches, but it's said to go up to about 6.9 inches. This wouldn't be a thing though until next year for the iPhone 16 analyst. Minchi quo says the 16 Pro could get new camera tech a Periscope lens, and that could be a reason to get a larger phone, but also look to what Iowa 17 features would benefit from a larger screen [00:02:00] like making your iPhone more of a smart home controlled display. Bloomberg Smart Goman has been saying that Iowa 17 is getting a new interface. Speaker 1: When your phone is locked in a landscape mode, you'll see a calendar and weather and possibly other controls similar to how competitors like Google and Amazon have little smart home displays for your countertop. A larger phone screen mixed with more information displayed when it's just sitting on a table would mean Apple could start to push future iPhones as a product that could be docked on your kitchen countertop or [00:02:30] your bedside table when it's not in your pocket. And I would be curious if Apple looks at products like Google's latest pixel tablet and follows in those footsteps. The Pixel tablet doubles as a smart display when it's charging on a speaker dock. If the iPad OS is also leaning into smart home display territory, that could be the next direction for tablets also serving a dual purpose. And what is the other purpose we could get out of an iPhone that wants to be propped up to show weather and calendar events? Speaker 1: Well, [00:03:00] it could be used as a desk companion to feature VR and AR applications. You see extra cameras on your phone that are at the desk pointing up at, you could map out your body in mixed reality space. I am not saying that you would need an iPhone to use Apple's headset, but pairing more than one device for controlling a headset is where the industry is heading. Qualcomm is an example of this. The company has been working on software that bridges AR glasses and Android phones. Its latest feature is called Dual [00:03:30] Render Fusion. It's supposed to make it easier for Android apps to add augmented reality features, so existing apps can make the leap to connected glasses. Other companies are looking into how we can use our existing computers like laptops to enhance the augmented reality experience. Space Top is one such product. It is a laptop without a screen. Glasses are your display. The MedQuest Pro also tinkers in this space where you can interact with your real world computer when working. We will have to see if iOS 17 [00:04:00] or even watch OS 10 or the next Mac Os could have connections to working with the headsets operating system, which is being referred to now as X R O S. Speaker 1: The first step for Apple is to get us all used to the idea of an Apple headset. The second step is to get developers thinking of how to make these programs on iPhones and laptops work in harmony with the headset or transfer them easily to a headset if an Apple Watch app or an iPhone app can work well with the headset, that's [00:04:30] gonna tell you that we're getting away from having one device do one thing and having multiple devices be used to enhance this mixed reality experience. And that may not come until version two, but Apple has to be thinking about all of that stuff Now as developers get their hands on it because we know the first edition may not be the most glamorous. The first iPhone came out in 2007. It didn't really do much. The starting cost was $500. Speaker 1: It didn't really do much. The starting cost was $500. There was no app store, there was no front camera, there was no video recording, there was no G [00:05:00] P s, but the iPhone is now the hub for everything in our lives and how it acts as a future hub in the home or as a future hub for the headset that may reveal itself with what tools Apple Lids developers tinker with right now.