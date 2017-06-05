CNET
Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Tech
Today
Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote
Today's biggest headlines include all the news out of Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote.
1:12
/
June 5, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote.
Latest
Tech Industry videos
HomePods and what you need to know from Apple's WWDC
3:35
June 5, 2017
A quick summary of the biggest news from Apple's conference, including the Siri smart speaker, iOS 11, augmented reality and new Macs.
Play video
Apple jumps into augmented reality with developer kit
2:53
June 5, 2017
Apple launches its AR platform for iOS, making it possible for developers to build augmented-reality experiences.
Play video
Apple Pay lets you send money to friends and family
1:23
June 5, 2017
Look out, Venmo. Apple's latest update to Apple Pay builds in person-to-person money transfers.
Play video
Amazon's Prime Video is coming to Apple TV
1:32
June 5, 2017
Apple's Tim Cook shares that the Amazon Prime Video service is coming to the Apple TV.
Play video
Tech firms condemned after terror attacks, WWDC begins today
1:26
June 5, 2017
In today's tech news, British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns internet companies for extremist content. Plus, Apple's WWDC begins...
Play video
Carnival's smart ship makeover set to revolutionize cruising
1:32
June 4, 2017
The Regal Princess will set sail this November with a new "Medallion Class" experience. Take a look inside.
Play video
Google Chrome to block ads, and a new phone turns heads
1:16
June 3, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Google announces Chrome will protect users against the most annoying ads. Meanwhile, a new company called Essential...
Play video
Ahoy! The Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean edition is a treasure
1:12
June 2, 2017
Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's phone for me.
Play video