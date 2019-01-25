Apple's Project Titan shake-up, Sonos entering headphone market?

This is C net, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple's quasi secretive autonomous division, project Titan, is restructuring.
The company let go 200 employees from the department this week and will take on new leadership as well.
Among the new leaders is Doug Field a former Tesla executive, That oversaw the production of the model three.
Sonos is looking to enter the wireless headphones market by debuting a product with a built-in digital assistant.
According to a Bloomberg report, the company has approached overseas manufacturers about producing headphones in $300 or more category.
For now Sonos is keeping quite about the project Finally, Verizon's stealthy spinoff carrier Visible is opening its doors to Samsung's S9 and S9 plus, as well as offering financing on iPhone models.
The offshoot service caps data speeds at 5 megabits per second but also offers unlimited texting, voice and data for $40 dollars a month.
The service still lacks widespread support for Android.
But the S9 is a major start.
You can stay up to date with latest by visiting cnet.
