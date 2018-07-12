Apple's new six-core Core i9 MacBook Pro

CNET News Video
Apple's new six-core Core i9 MacBook ProWith new CPU, RAM and storage options, plus a True Tone display and a quieter keyboard, there's a lot different about these familiar-looking MacBooks.
Transcript
Sitting next right to me is a 15 inch MacBook pro with touch bar. It is not Apple's new 15 inch MacBook Pro with touch bar, but it looks exactly the same because all of the updates an [UNKNOWN] has for its MacroPro are internal Component update, you're going to find new parts inside the 13 and 15 inch Macbook pros but only the models with the touch bar. 12 inch Macbook unchanged, Macbook air unchanged, 13 inch Macbook pro without the touch bar Also unchanged. But if you wanna buy a 13 or 15 with a touchbar, here is what is new starting right now. The biggest thing is probably the move to 8th gen Intel processors. You get a core i5 or i7 in the 13-inch, a Quad Core. And you can get up to a 6Core i7 or i9, that's new. In the 15 inch model, you also got more options for RAM and storage for 32 gigs of ram. The top storage goes from 1 terabyte to 2 in the 13, from 2 terabytes to 4 in the 14 inch. Here's something that's moving over from the iPhones and iPad Pro, it's TrueTone. That is a color system where it uses sensors to change the color temperature of what you see depending on what the lighting and other conditions are around you [MUSIC] The T1 chip that powered the fingerprint reader and other security stuff beneath the touch bar has now been replaced by the T2 chip that, before now, you only had in the still fairly new, IMAC Pro. And that encrypts your information for you passwords and your fingerprint, and disk encryption And your secure boot process. So a little bit of a step up there. You can also now wake up Siri just by saying, hey Siri, just like you do on your iPhone. But I know all this is prelude to what you really wanna know about. Did they go back and fix the keyboard problem where a lot of people say the super flat keyboard, love it or hate it. Gets stuck a lot if you have some debris, crumbs, or even dust under the keys, they can stop working. You have to clean them out, and turn them upside down, or take it to the Apple store and get it fixed. Sometimes you can't fix it. Well, Apple has a new keyboard in these models, they call it the third generation of this keyboard. It is designed to be Quieter than the previous version. So less clacky-clacky while you're typing. However, they say there's nothing specifically different about it to address that dust sticky-key problem, if you're looking for something to fix that. A bigger. Keyboard change, you may have to wait for future upgrades. Now keep in mind, all these changes are only coming to the 13 inch and the 15 inch Macbook Pro models with the touch bar. Everything else is unchanged. Also, if you get one of these new guys available starting today, the prices are the same as it before so at least you get a bit more for your money.