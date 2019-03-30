Tech Today

Apple's new services, FTC nails robocall companies

This is cnet and here are the stories that mattered this week. Apple announced a slew of new services including premium news and gaming subscriptions, a new Apple branded credit card, and an updated take on the Apple TV app. The company also introduced Apple TV Plus. [MUSIC] A monthly subscription service that will offer exclusive original content from names such as Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Austen, JJ Abrams, and Oprah Winfrey. The FTC has shut down four groups responsible for billions of illegal robocalls reaching settlements with all parties. The companies were charged with violating The FTC act as well as a do not call provision fines imposed on the companies and their owners ranged from $500,000 to $3 million. And finally Apple has acknowledged that some MacBook owners are having trouble with the company's latest butterfly keyboard. They even said sorry in a statement to CNET. Apple says customers who are experiencing the issue should contact Apple Care. Apple's laptop keyboards have had issues over the last few years, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting CNET.
