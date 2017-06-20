Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple's new by the numbers keyboard

The magic keyboard adds a number pad for fast math.
Apple's Magic Keyboard is small and wireless, but it's missing a few keys you might want, like a traditional number pad. If you're looking to enter a lot of numbers or to use number pad shortcuts in photo and video apps, there's a new Apple Magic Keyboard that now has a. Full numeric keypad. So you don't have to use the number key row above the key row, or attach an external pad. A few more missing e-matching keys get a spot at the table, too. The longer keyboard now accommodates key-like page up and page down. And the half-size arrow keys are now full-size. Allowing for a much easier navigation. The height and depth are the same as before. But this keyboard is naturally wider. Otherwise, it's a near clone of the previous version. Both number pad and non-number pad keyboards have a built-in rechargeable battery. That holds a month or more of charge. Don't forget to check the box for a lightning to USB cable that charges and syncs the bluetooth keyboard to your iMac or MacBook. A new iMac comes with the old style keyboard and upgrading to the number pad version costs an extra $30, or you can just buy one separately for $129. Customers didn't get everything they wanted with this keyboard though. There's still no backlit keys and the very flat surface can be harsh on the wrists. [MUSIC]

