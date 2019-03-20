CNET News Video
From article: The new 'AirPods 2' are really AirPods 1.5

Apple's new AirPods offer an upgrade, but...

Transcript
[SOUND] Apple continues its streak of quietly announcing product news via press releases. Today we got new EarPods, yay! I don't know, they are now compatible with Siri, which, I don't know, debatable such an improvement. You'll get twice the talk time thanks to the H1 chip, they start at a $159, or if you want the wireless charging case Starts at 199. I can't believe people are really paying this much for headphones and yet here we are where AirPods have essentially become a status symbol for a lot of people. They have. Extremely frustrating. I mean, look, they were mocked early on. Scott Stein's face became a meme and I was a little skeptical at first, but they're really taken off. I mean, you see them everywhere. I mean, yeah. I use wireless headphones. I just don't use AirPods. It's, I don't know, I don't get it, but they are extremely popular. I can see why people think they're so convenient. The syncing for AirPods is really simple, from what I've seen, and Yeah this next generation's gonna make a boatload of money despite Apple. And I can appreciate them just releasing all of these announcements as opposed to holding it all for one day. That's true they are spreading this out. They're basically monopolizing the entire news cycle for the week, with these little Press releases, I'm a little, I guess I'm disappointed. I know of folks on my Twitter, my Twitter followers are a little disappointed. We didn't get new colors, we didn't get water resistant, or we didn't get noise cancellation. Which were things that were rumored. So they didn't get something that makes it much harder to fall out- Yeah. Of your ear. Like with rubber tips or something, yeah. Yes, something like that. I think that would have been my number one request. I know that's why I specifically don't use AirPods. I much prefer in-ear headphones. Yeah, and I have ones that loop to the back of my ear. Yeah. They're Samsung ones. But, they are kind of a pain in the **** to charge. These seem a lot more convenient.
