Apple's foldable may be coming later than expected
Rest assured apple is working on a foldable iPhone.
The question is will it ever see the light of day and if so, when will it arrive?
We were hearing rumors about a foldable iPhone long before the Samsung Galaxy fold was even in the picture.
Some of those early patents date back up to 10 years.
But in true Apple fashion, the company has been taking its sweet time to make it happen, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
It's just you know, different than Samsung's free for all let's be first to market.
Earlier rumors pointed at 2021 as a potential target date For the foldable iPhone, but last time I checked, it is 2021.
And that's just not gonna happen.
Now it's looking more like 2023, at least according to the longtime Apple analyst Ming Chi quo as cited in MacRumors.
This timeline seems to match up well with Bloomberg report from earlier this year, which states that Apple already has a working prototype.
Have a foldable iPhone display so note that just the display meaning not a full fledged iPhone yet, but at least it's a step up from just a patent which until now was all we had and boy Did we have patents?
Apple took out pretty much every patent under the sun when it comes to foldable display so we had origami style folding wrap around display luckily both Bloomberg and quot I agree that this would be more of a traditional fold out design.
And it would fold out to a 7.5 or eight inch display.
So the size of an iPad Mini.
And somewhere in between the surface duo and the galaxy fold but it would be more like the fold in that the hinges would be underneath a continuous display and not out in the open.
If you are having a hard time picturing what a foldable iPhone would look like, well search no further than YouTube because there are plenty of concept videos out there about the foldable iPhone including this beautiful one from Concepts iPhone.
While Samsung has been out there testing the waters with the fold and flip, Apple has been quietly taking notes in the background learning from the pain points of foldable devices and figuring out If there's a real use case for them, one of these pain points is the crease.
Apple would likely wait until Corning has some kind of bendable glass solution to put on its foldable iPhone which is actually already in the works, rather than opt for that glass and plastic mix that Samsung uses On the fold, which does leave a crease.
Pain point number two is the price at $2,000.
The full two is over twice as much as some of Samsung's other flagship phones and it's So, unlikely that the iPhone would be any cheaper.
And I don't know about you, but I don't want to have to spend any more on my phone.
All this to say that we still have a ways to go before we see a foldable iPhone in the wild, which leaves us more time to dream.
So let me know what you would like to see in a foldable iPhone.
Anything from size, to design, you name it, let me know in the comment section below and in the meantime stay safe and sane everyone.
Till next time.
