Apple's fix for throttled MacBook Pros, Chrome moves

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple released a software update it says should help new Macbook Pros experiencing performance throttling due to heat issues. Reports of the problem began surfacing shortly after the new laptops hit retail shelves. An Apple spokesperson told CNET performance testing revealed a missing digital key affecting the laptop's thermal management systems was to blame. [MUSIC] Google's Chrome browser has officially started warning users when they visit non secure sites. In a blog post, the Chrome development team detailed its roll out of the new feature which had been announced year in advance Of activation. The warning doesn't necessarily mean an HTTP site is compromised though, just that it's not as safe as an HTTPS website. [MUSIC] And finally, Facebook held a security press briefing to discuss its security plans for fighting misinformation. But didn't offer many details A security expert with the company wouldn't say if there were any active plots to manipulate the public in various countries during their respective elections. However, they did admit campaign similar to the one used to sway voters in the 2016 presidential election were quote inevitable. Critics say Facebook should be more transparent about its efforts.