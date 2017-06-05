CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Security
Sci-Tech
Tech Culture
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
CNET Magazine
Latest Stories
Subscribe
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
How to buy the best
Coupe
Crossover
Electric Vehicle
Family Car
Hybrid
Minivan
Sedan
Truck
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Search
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Apple's App Store gets a makeover"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
WWDC
2017
Apple's App Store gets a makeover
At WWDC 2017, Apple shows us the first major redesign of its App Store.
2:32
/
June 5, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple's App Store gets a makeover.
Coming up next
Apple updates Live Photos features
Apple jumps into augmented reality with developer kit
Apple introduces new MacOS High Sierra
Apple Pay lets you send money to friends and family
New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
Amazon's Prime Video is coming to Apple TV
Safari will block autoplay videos
Apple tries to entice more kids to code with dancing robots
What could we see in the next iPad?
Everything you can expect at WWDC 2017
Latest
Applications videos
Safari will block autoplay videos
1:39
June 5, 2017
At WWDC 2017, Apple announced updates to its Safari browser, including the ability to block videos that automatically play.
Play video
Google Assistant is your new bartender
1:35
May 19, 2017
At Google I/O, CNET's Andrew Gebhart shows us how Google Assistant is being integrated into everyday devices like cocktail mixers.
Play video
How to enable the new 'dark theme' on YouTube
1:21
May 4, 2017
YouTube's new "dark theme" for computer or laptop is getting a redesign and it includes a new dark theme. Here's how to enable it now.
Play video
Top 5 Alternatives to Uber
2:12
February 2, 2017
If you're looking to hail a ride and be done with Uber, these are your best options.
Play video
5 Google Maps tips and tricks
2:43
January 25, 2017
Google Maps is fairly straightforward. But if you dig just beneath the surface, there are many overlooked features that can help you...
Play video
4 new Instagram features you may have missed
1:47
December 4, 2016
The latest updates bring fun, new features to your favorite photo-sharing app, which may be crossing over into Snapchat territory.
Play video
The easy way to try Apple's Touch Bar on your old Mac
1:44
November 22, 2016
Want to see if the Touch Bar is right for you? Here's how to give it a spin without buying a new MacBook Pro.
Play video
Getting started with Instagram Stories
1:30
August 11, 2016
CNET's Dan Graziano shows you how to master Instagram's Snapchat clone.
Play video