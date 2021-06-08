Apple WWDC 2021 brings new software (but no Macs), Jeff Bezos heads to space
This is C|net.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple has kicked off its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference with a keynote announcing a raft of new software features for its devices.
The new iOS 15 includes updates like cross platform support for FaceTime calls, ar routes for maps and improve notifications and privacy controls.
My iPad OS was boosted with customizable widgets and a new universal control feature that lets users control and move files between multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard.
But Hardware fans were disappointed rumored Max and headphones were not, Jeff Bezos is going to space.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the CEO of Amazon and space company Blue Origin, said he would be traveling on blue origins first crewed spaceflight with his brother, Mark Bezos.
The two men will fly on board the new Shepard a sub orbital rocket, which is taking off on its maiden crewed voyage on July 20.
This year.
And finally, Facebook has called out Apple announcing its creators tools like paid online events and subscriptions will be free until 2023.
In a Facebook post on Monday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the move would help more creators make a living on our platforms, and that .when Facebook does eventually introduce fees, they'll be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.
