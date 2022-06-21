Apple Will Have to Add USB-C to iPhones Because of This Legislation
5:55
Watch Now

Apple Will Have to Add USB-C to iPhones Because of This Legislation

Tech
Speaker 1: Just about every new device. These days has USBC charging from Android phones to some iPads and even MacBooks, except for iPhones. Despite the fact that a lot of phone makers have switched to USBC, apple still uses lightning parts on its phones, but that could be changing soon. In June European union lawmakers reached a deal. That'll make USBC the mandatory charger for all phones by fall 2024. This rule will apply to other small and medium sized [00:00:30] devices like tablets, headphones, and digital cameras. The EU has spent a decade trying to require one universal charger. Now that the bid has succeeded, the goal is to curb electronic waste and to reduce hassle for consumers so that people can expect to charge their devices at the same speed, no matter what charger they use. And it's not just small devices that are affected. Laptops will also have to be equipped with a USBC [00:01:00] charging port. By 2026, Speaker 2: You have a cable that will go to all your devices. So I could plug my headphones in with it. I can charge them. I could plug my phone into it and charge them. I could even eventually maybe charge my laptop with the same cable. So the quote, the Lord of the rings is like one ring to rule them all, one cable to rule them all Speaker 1: The legislation will also let people choose whether they want to buy a charger with their new device. If they already have a bunch of USBC chargers at home, they can opt out to reduce e-waste for companies [00:01:30] like Samsung, Lenovo, and other manufacturers. This change isn't a big deal because they already use USBC chargers for the majority of their phones and laptops, but it would be a big deal for apple, which would now need to abandon the decade old lightning ports on iPhones in favor of USBC, even though the new measure was passed in Europe, apple would likely need to swap out its charging tech and products sold all over the world. Since it would be too costly to manufacture different versions of the same [00:02:00] phone that said there have been reports suggesting apple is planning to switch to USBC charging on its iPhones within a year or two apple hasn't commented on the EU agreement. The big benefit of USBC is its speed. It could make charging and data transfer on the iPhone much quicker. Speaker 2: Currently Apple's wired charger with a USBC that plugs into the wall charges at 20 Watts, which is fine, but there are Android phones that can charge it. 60 Watts wired, 85 Watts, 90 Watts, and even [00:02:30] more. And that's where those speeds get really impressive. So now, if you're talking about apple, replacing their lightning port lightning, can't go that fast. So right. There is a benefit. You get faster charging speed. Speaker 1: Apple has already been shifting over to USBC with a range of its products, including MacBooks and the iPad pro air and mini, but it's never made the leap with its most popular device. The iPhone, Speaker 2: It's not like apple is against USBC, but with lightning because it's proprietary, apple [00:03:00] has certain controls over it, including its fi program where it does make commission on people and companies that are building accessories that use lightning. So there would be that kind of financial, um, uh, incentive for apple not to switch to SBC Speaker 1: In the past. Apple has pushed back against the idea of a common phone charger saying the move could stifle innovation and lead to more waste. If people have to abandon their lightning cables. But the EU says introducing a universal charger [00:03:30] would save European consumers up to 250 million euros or 267 million per year. It also estimates that unused and disposed of chargers account for around 11,000 tons of e-waste annually. The EU hopes this new legislation will significantly cut down this figure and make the consumer tech industry more sustainable. Speaker 2: Ideally, this would reduce the amount of different cables people have and, um, especially proprietary cables like the lightning [00:04:00] cables. So that would over time be lessened even though at upfront, it might actually increase if you think about it, if everyone has to replace the lightning cable Speaker 1: And while it's not clear, if the us would ever pass a similar rule, the EU decision will likely be felt worldwide because it would be too difficult to make one set of products specifically for European customers. If past changes or any indication, iPhone users will probably have mixed feelings about switching from one charging method to another. Speaker 2: When apple got [00:04:30] rid of the headphones, Jack people still, that was six years ago and people still reel from that. I can't plug a headphone into my phone. I have to use a dongle or I have to buy these a hundred dollars AirPods to work as opposed to this headphone that I've had. That works fine. Speaker 1: It's not clear if apple would also provide a dongle. So people with lightning port iPhones could charge using USBC, the iPhone 14, which is expected to be released later in 2022 will likely stick with the lightning port. As wireless charging [00:05:00] slowly becomes more ubiquitous. There have also been rumors of a completely port, less iPhone, but it's not clear when or if those will come true. Also Apple's current Mac safe, wireless charging is much slower than charging with a cable. Speaker 2: The vision for a wireless feature seems more hopeful in one sense, but also seems like until we get solved, the wireless charging and the fast charging all at once, which is I think what a lot of people are hoping apple will do in response to this. Um, once we get there, then [00:05:30] that feature is possible. Speaker 1: If anything, this change could create some common ground between iPhone and Android users, at least when it's time to reach for a charger. Thanks so much for watching. Let us know in the comments. If you think this switch is a good idea, would you prefer having one cable for all your devices? And don't forget to hit that like button and subscribe for more content from CNET.

Up Next

What is Web3? The 'Next Phase' of the Internet, Explained
yt-web-3-explainer-v3

Up Next

What is Web3? The 'Next Phase' of the Internet, Explained

Apple Previews iOS 16 and a Bunch of New iPhone Features
220606-yt-ios-16-everything-we-know-site

Apple Previews iOS 16 and a Bunch of New iPhone Features

Watch Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2022 Event
craig

Watch Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2022 Event

Sleep Stages Is Coming With Watch OS9
watchpic

Sleep Stages Is Coming With Watch OS9

Hands-On: The Aspire Camillien Electric Bike
camillien-sb-v2-00-01-34-17-still004.png

Hands-On: The Aspire Camillien Electric Bike

We Test Snap's Pixy Selfie Drone
screenshot-2022-05-25-at-10-59-48.png

We Test Snap's Pixy Selfie Drone

Meta's Next VR Headset: Should You Get a Quest 2 or Wait?
meta-questsitethumb1

Meta's Next VR Headset: Should You Get a Quest 2 or Wait?

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Bots: How Big Is the Problem?
bots-spam-004

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Bots: How Big Is the Problem?

What the Pandemic Taught Us About Accessibility, and What Comes Next
220518-site-tech-enabled

What the Pandemic Taught Us About Accessibility, and What Comes Next

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Apple Will Have to Add USB-C to iPhones Because of This Legislation
220620-yt-usb-c-explainer-site

Apple Will Have to Add USB-C to iPhones Because of This Legislation

RedMagic 7 Gaming Phone Review: Superfast Charging, Blisteringly Smooth Screen
redmagic-00-00-27-10-still001

RedMagic 7 Gaming Phone Review: Superfast Charging, Blisteringly Smooth Screen

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here
ford-bronco-raptor-still-v1

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here

How Amazon Boxes Will Deliver the Future of Electric Vehicles
electric-delivery-trucks-00-06-22-07-still138

How Amazon Boxes Will Deliver the Future of Electric Vehicles

How Sunscreen Works to Prevent Skin Damage
sunscreen-screenshot-2

How Sunscreen Works to Prevent Skin Damage

Reggie Fils-Aimé on Nintendo and the Future of Video Games
gmt20220518-190025-recording-avo-1280x720-00-15-09-11-still001

Reggie Fils-Aimé on Nintendo and the Future of Video Games

Most Popular All most popular

What's New to Stream for June 2022
netpicks-june-2022thumb

What's New to Stream for June 2022

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions
evs-exposed-still

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun
spyratwo-2

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Goes Big With 37-Inch Tires
f-150-raptor-still

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Goes Big With 37-Inch Tires

Portable Power Station Buying Guide: Bring the Electricity with you
powerstations-00-15-05-00-still087

Portable Power Station Buying Guide: Bring the Electricity with you

How Amazon Boxes Will Deliver the Future of Electric Vehicles
electric-delivery-trucks-00-06-22-07-still138

How Amazon Boxes Will Deliver the Future of Electric Vehicles

Latest Products All latest products

E Ink Tablets: Everything You Need to Know
eink-website

E Ink Tablets: Everything You Need to Know

Moto G 5G Review: A $400 Phone That May Have Everything You Need
clip0001-00-00-25-15-still001

Moto G 5G Review: A $400 Phone That May Have Everything You Need

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens
xperiafinalpicsite

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptops Combine Great Power With Simple, Slim Designs
lenovolegion-00-00-45-13-still003

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptops Combine Great Power With Simple, Slim Designs

Exploring Meta Store: Facebook Parent Meta's First Physical Retail Space
metastore

Exploring Meta Store: Facebook Parent Meta's First Physical Retail Space

Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options
lenovoslim-00-00-03-10-still001.png

Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet
yt-learn-guitar-foot-controls-v2

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet