Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip

Speaker 1: Today I'm excited to introduce the next generation of Apple Watch. Apple Watch is the world's most popular watch and series nine takes it to the next level With powerful new apple, silicon and amazing new features that you'll use every single day. Speaker 2: Apple, silicon powers the incredible capabilities built into every Apple Watch. Apple Watch series nine has been redesigned on the inside. With the all new SS nine sip, giving it a big boost [00:00:30] in performance and capabilities. It's our most powerful watch chip. Yet this powerful custom silicon is what allows us to maintain all day 18 hour battery life while adding new features and system-wide improvements to Series nine. Siri requests are now processed on device making them faster and more secure. This means that the most common requests like Siri start an outdoor walk workout, no longer have to go to the cloud so they can't [00:01:00] be slowed down by a poor wifi or cellular connection. Dictation on series nine is up to 25% more accurate than on series eight. Secure on-device processing also enables a brand new feature, the ability to access your health data with Siri. Speaker 2: So now you can ask, how much did I sleep last night? What's my average walking heart rate? Or how does my move ring look today? Siri Health Queries will be available later this year in English and Mandarin with more languages to follow. [00:01:30] Apple Watch is perfect for interacting with nearby objects like smart locks, gym equipment, or payment terminals at home or out in the world. Your watch connects to all kinds of devices making so many of the things you do easier. And with watch SS 10, you can use name drop to instantly share your contact information with another person's. Apple Watch. Series nine has a new second generation ultra wideband chip that enables precision finding for iPhones. With the same chip, [00:02:00] you'll see both the distance and direction to your iPhone, and once you get close haptic and audible feedback guide you to its location, even if it's in a different room. When you get close to your home pod media suggestions will automatically appear at the top of the smart stack, so you can instantly fire up a playlist or podcast. Series nine features a big edge to edge, always on retina display. That's even easier to read outdoors because it now goes up to 2000. Knits [00:02:30] double the brightness of series eight. The display is also better in very dark situations because it now goes down to just one knit. Speaker 1: Introducing double tap. Just tap your index finger and thumb together twice. It's that easy. You can use double tap to answer a call. This same gesture also works to end the call. Double tap controls the primary button in an app, so you can use it to stop a timer. Play in Paul's music or snooze an alarm series [00:03:00] nine will be available in a gorgeous new pink aluminum case plus Starlight silver Midnight and product red and stainless steel cases in gold, silver and graphite find woven gives the new magnetic link a subtle luster and suede light feel, and it looks great on the modern buckle too. Both bands will be available in new colors and offer a sophisticated look for any special occasion. We also explored [00:03:30] more environmentally friendly materials with our partners. Air MS Radio. A modern take on their classic watch face compliments these innovative new styles. Speaker 1: The new Nike Sport band includes colorful flakes of recycled material. They create a randomized pattern that makes each band unique for the Nike Sport Loop. We repurposed yarn from previous seasons to make the same soft material with a fun new space dye look. Both bands come in a range of dynamic colors, and there's a new [00:04:00] Nike Watch face that shows each passing second on the lines of the globe. And that's the new Apple Watch series nine. It features a magical new way to control your watch with double tap precision finding for iPhone and a brighter display. The new series nine starts at 3 99. You can order the new Apple Watch models starting today, and they will be available on September 22nd.

