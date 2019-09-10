Apple Watch Series 5 is always on

Transcript
Introducing Apple Watch series 5 featuring an Innovative new display that is always on. [APPLAUSE]. The new always on Retina Display never sleeps. So the watch face is always visible. With previous models of Apple watch when you Lord your wrist, the display would go completely dark. But now with series five, you always be able to see your time and complications. A wrist razor a tap brings everything back to full brightness. Now the new always on display is just loaded with advanced technologies. So I wanna tell you about it. It all starts with the industry's only low temperature poly silicon and oxide display or LTPO. LTPO allows the display to refresh dynamically from as high as 60 Hertz To as low as 1 hertz, which is extremely power efficient. There's also a new low-power display driver, an ultra efficient power management integrated circuit, and a new ambient light sensor which all work seamlessly together. By combining this incredible hardware with innovative software, we're able to deliver this always on display while still maintaining the same all day. 18 hour battery life. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] Now all of the watch faces have been carefully tuned for the new display. So you'll always be able to see your time and your complications. We've also optimize the screens for all of the workouts in the workout apps. So you'll be able to see your workout metrics without raising your wrist. Next let's talk about another new feature in series 5, a built in compass. [APPLAUSE] Now with the updating maps App we will see which way you're facing just like on your iPhone. You can have the compass to your watch face, you can see your direction at a glance. And there's even a new compass app, which allows you to see not only your heading, but also your latitude, longitude, current, elevation, and incline. Now our developers can take advantage of the compass as well. So the direction is always clear when you're hiking with with the low paddleboarding with ghosts up or searching out the constellations with night sky. Next, let's talk about safety features. Apple Watch has some important safety features built right in, like fall detection, emergency SOS, medical ID. Now emergency SOS could be life saving should you ever need it. And so we wanted to make it even more capable Now, with series five, every cellular model has international emergency calling. So you can call emergency services in over 150 countries around the world, just by pressing and holding down the side, [UNKNOWN], even without your iPhone. [APPLAUSE] Another important benefit of Apple Watch is being able to express your personal style. And series five has the widest assortment of case finishes ever. Ever. Aluminum models come in silver gold and space gray and now the cases are made from 100% recycled aluminum. [APPLAUSE] stainless steel models come in gold space black and polished. And we're introducing new models for the first time in titanium. [APPLAUSE] This natural brush titanium maintains its color through a special surface treatment that Apple custom engineered. And there's also a second model in titanium in this brush space black with a diamond-like coating. Series 5 will be available in ceramic as well in this brilliant white color. [APPLAUSE] Thank you, it's really beautiful. There are new Apple watch Nike models featuring new Nike sports bands, new reflective sports loops and cool, new Nike watch faces. And there are new Amass Models. And these beautiful colored block bands with the classic Amass print, aren't they cool? This year, we're also introducing Amass Models in black featuring space black stainless steel cases. [APPLAUSE] Featuring hand craftable all leather bands. [APPLAUSE] Series five GPS models will start at just 3.99. [APPLAUSE] And 499 for cellular models. You'll be able to order series five starting today, right after the keynote, and they'll be available in our stores starting September 20.

