Apple Watch as phone: living off the Watch Series 3

Apple Watch as phone: living off the Watch Series 3The Apple Watch is not exactly an iPhone, but it is a little bit of one.
[MUSIC] I stare at my phones too much. The Apple Watch has promised an escape from the iPhone for years, but I still stare at my phone and at my watch. Now it has cellular, is it possible that I could take these phones and leave them behind? New new Apple Watch Series 3 has cellular, it's basically a self contained wrist communicator,it means you can leave your phone at home, which I did. To wander free, unencumbered by notifications and people bothering me, just me and my watch, in the trees, in the park, why not escape [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] Hey John, yeah, I'm sitting right by my desk right now. I'm glad you're working hard on the weekend. I'll do some work->> Other watches have tried to be phones too. Apple Watch Series 3 does it the best, easily making phone calls and receiving emails, using Siri- The Jets face the Dolphins for Sunday at 1:00 PM. Searching for directions, listening to music, paying for things with Apple Pay. It's a fascinatingly self-contained info bubble. The onboard microphone is good, but you really need wireless headphones to make it work. AirPods are ideal. But the gate package costs at least $400 for the watch, $160 for the earpods, and $10 a month to tie the watch into your existing phone plan. Phone calls don't last ling. On a full charge, the cellular Apple watch can only make about an hour long call. I talked to my mum for half an hour and recorded to work outs and listened to music, and I was already at 50% battery. [MUSIC] New watch OS4 features available on other Apple watches add better workouts, some attempts at daily fitness coaching, and more active heart rate monitoring, including heart rate recovery. It will ping you if your heart rate spike as a flag to maybe get medical attention. A new barometer adds elevation and stair climbing like Fitbit has. With more casual use, the watch lasts a day and maybe a bit more on a charge. But the limited battery life and up to five hours of workout battery life, with continuous heart rate, means I wouldn't wander too far. [SOUND] It's also swim proof so this is a wrist worn swimming phone. [MUSIC] Outdoor explorers might love it. It does feel oddly liberating. Just me and the Apple Watch Series 3 and a pair of AirPods. No phone in the park, in the trees. But who am I kidding? You still need an iPhone to connect in the first place. And with the battery life this short for making phone calls. You are going to eventually have to go back and recharge. Without onboard app downloading and with its required iPhone syncing. This is an accessory not really the worlds tiniest iPhone, not yet, not with this battery. Maybe even a life saver a back up phone. An emergency tool. At $70 more it adds cellular to the series 3 but it will cost you monthly. you'll always feel connected at least until it's time to go home