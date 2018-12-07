Apple Watch 4 gains EKG, Lyft to go public

This is Cnet and here is the story that matter right now.
Apple realise an update to the apple watch series four.
It will allow the device to take electrocardiogram the ECG app is designed to detect rapid or skipped heart beats as well as etrio vibration.
Recording are stored in the health app for iPhone Lift plans to go public.
The company has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.
As of now, the number of share and price range are not determined.
Lift says it expects to start the IPO after the SEC completes its review.
Google announced it's killing off one of it's many messaging apps Say goodbye to Allo, which was introduced in 2016.
it had fixtures like smart replies and gif support.
Google says Allo will continue to work until March 2019 and users will be able to export their conversation history, if they want.
The company says it will invest more time in its messages app.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
