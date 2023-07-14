Apple Updates Leading Us To More Screen Time
Speaker 1: Do you ever feel like Apple is sending out some mixed messages? The next updates to iOS want us to always have our iPhones on where it just sits like a smart display showing you relevant info about your day. But also doesn't Apple keep promoting tools for us to use our gadgets less? There's focus mode and do not disturb and you can get reports on how much screen time you consume in the day. Coming soon there'll be a feature called screen distance. It's a warning for iPhone or iPad users to move your device [00:00:30] if you're holding it closer than 12 inches to your face. But let's not forget that Apple is giving us a computer to strap to our face. For years everyone's been telling us, don't sit so close to the tv. Don't be so close to those screens now. You could just wear the screen. Speaker 1: I guess it's fine. Apple is walking this balancing act. It's a company that says they don't want you to feel overwhelmed with too much, but oh, please keep loving our products just enough that you need it every day and want more. The Iowas 17 public beta is out now. Don't download [00:01:00] a beta on your main device for the love of public beta of Iowas. 17 means folks who like to live on the edge can preview the features before the software officially launches as a proper download for every user in the fall. It's likely sometime in September and there are also betas for Macco Sonoma watch OS 10 and iPad O S 17. But with more attention this week on all the new operating systems, there's one more thing we should look at. How might Apple be shaping the future of our screen time and will screens be something we just never turn off? Speaker 1: [00:01:30] I'm Bridget Carey and this is one more thing. Let's start with standby mode. With Iowa 17, we are getting a new way to use the iPhone as a bit of a smart display. Wendy is charging and in landscape mode you can have it display the time widgets live activities. It's always on and buy your side as you sleep or work and it's going to make you probably want to buy an extra accessory just to prop it up. One accessory that Apple shows off when it talks about standby mode is this stand. It's made [00:02:00] by a company called 12 South and this is called the Forte, but you also need to buy an apple mag safe charger to tuck into the stand. It doesn't come with it. So Apple, Mac safe charger, $40 stand, also $40 more Apple product to get the most of your Apple product. Speaker 1: Now this is my personal phone. It just kind of snaps on magnetically there. I'll be testing out the public beta soon on another device to play in this new standby mode. In the coming days, I charge my phone by my bedside, so maybe it'll [00:02:30] be nice to just glance at the time instead of picking up the phone, but it depends what other widgets we'll start to see. Will we all want something to prop up our phones by our desks too? Why put the phone in your pocket? Why put the phone face down when it can always be there? There's also a new journaling app coming to iOS 17. It's a way to log your day privately. I suppose you could think of it as a mental health tool to use at the end of your day to wind down, but I already spend most of my day on my phone and this is a mental health exercise that's done [00:03:00] on your phone marketed to help you declutter your brain from a day living with an iPhone. Speaker 1: I know everyone is different. It may open up more people to the idea of journaling, so that's a good thing and I'll try to keep an open mind to test it out and we'll see if it takes off. Mac os Sonoma also inches us closer to using our max as an always on screen, although it's not exactly the same. The update lets users customize widgets more so they can be placed anywhere on the desktop and resized depending on how prominent you [00:03:30] want them to look. Who needs screensavers when you could just have the weather and photos always changing on your main desktop? Is there a widget for flying toasters? Much like a smart display, you could have updated info on whether or other bits of news to digest at a glance, but a recent rumor says Apple may be planning to go further. Bloomberg reporter, mark Urman dropped some news in his weekly newsletter for his paying customers only. Speaker 1: He said that Apple will introduce an external Mac monitor that can act [00:04:00] as a smart home display when a Mac goes to sleep or is shut down. Credit to ours Technica for putting a spotlight on that report. The reporting goes on to say that this would come to one monitor in the upcoming lineup whenever that is. So maybe it would work like standby mode in the iPhone. I'm also curious about how much Google may influence future iPads. Yes, Google. Have you seen the Google Pixel tablet? It docks on a speaker stand to become a smart home display when it's not in use. This concept of turning our smart devices into smart [00:04:30] displays is not just an Apple thing. If the iPhone and the Mac are gonna be smart home displays, what's to stop Apple from also doing something like this for iPads? Let me know in the comments if you like living on the edge and if you're trying out the public beta of Iowa 17 and also let me know if you are into more screen time even when you're not using your screen. Thanks for watching. Catch you next week.

