Apple updates iPad Mini and iPad Air

Apple decided to surprise everyone by updating the iPad, there was no big event just a press release.
First up is the new iPad air with a 10.5 inch display.
The design is very similar to traditional iPads, and even comes with a home button with touch id.
The new iPad air supports the first generation Apple pencil as well as Apples smart keyboard Inside is the a12 processor which is a little less powerful than what's inside the iPad Pro.
Apple says, the new iPad Air gets a 70% boost in performance compare to the 9.7 inch iPad.
The new iPad Air starts at 499 then the impossible happened Apple finally updated the iPad Mini after several years.
On the outside, the Mini looks like the old one, complete with touch ID on the home button.
Inside, the new iPad Mini has the same processor as the new iPad Air.
Apple says this new Mini is three times more powerful than the previous generation's model.
The display size is unchanged with a 7.9-inch screen.
The Mini also gains support for the original Apple Pencil.
The iPad Mini starts at 399.
When it comes to storage, the new iPad Air and Mini offer two options.
You can get either 64 gigabytes or 256 gigabytes of space.
They also still feature Apple's lightning connector whereas the iPad Pro has moved to USB-C.
The new models also offer the same color options of silver, space gray and gold.
There is also the option to get the new iPads with LTE support which adds $130 to the price.
Both new iPads are available for order today and will hit store shelves next week.
Also next week, Apple will hold an event where the company is expected to introduce its Netflix competitor.
