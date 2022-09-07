Apple Unveils iPhone 14 and Bigger iPhone 14 Plus 9:32 Watch Now

Sep 7, 2022 Phones

Speaker 1: The popular 6.1 inch size of iPhone 14 is joined by the new larger 6.7 inch size of iPhone 14. Plus with a larger display, you can enjoy more content when browsing the web, you can see more text or larger text. It looks great with the incredible features of iOS 16, like the new lock screen and iCloud shared photo library. You can even get more workout [00:00:30] details in the fitness app with the new enhanced workout summary, with a larger display, you have more area to watch your favorite show or play your most intense game. iPhone 14 also has an updated internal design that improves thermal performance, which is great for staying in the action longer. Both models have the gorgeous super retina XDR display with Oola technology that supports 1200 knits peak HDR brightness, 2 million to one [00:01:00] contrast ratio and Doby vision. iPhone 14 is designed to last. Speaker 1: So you can count on it to be there for you. Both models have ceramic shield tougher than any smartphone, glass, aerospace, grade aluminum and water and dust resistance. They come in five gorgeous colors, midnight Starlight, a great new shade of blue, a strikingly elegant purple and a truly eye-catching product. Red [00:01:30] users depend on their iPhone for so many things, which is why iPhone 14 delivers all day battery life. iPhone 14 plus lasts even longer throughout your day with the best battery life ever in an iPhone. The larger display and best battery life were previously only available in our Promax models. And now we're bringing it to even more people. Now let's talk about performance iPhone 13 pro introduced [00:02:00] an amazing chip, the a 15 bionic with a five core GPU. It's a powerhouse that unlocks extraordinary features and delivers great power efficiency, privacy, and security. Speaker 1: Now we are bringing this proven pro level performance to iPhone 14. The five core GPU is 18% faster, enabling even smoother graphics in computationally, heavy workloads like complex gaming. It has [00:02:30] a powerful six core CPU with two high performance and four efficiency cores and a 16 core neural engine that pushes the limits of machine learning. Since its introduction, a 15 continues to be faster than all the competition at any price. A 15 is essential to iPhone 14 and with the custom image signal processor, a 15 also powers innovative features in the amazing new camera system. [00:03:00] Here's Karen to tell you more Speaker 2: IPhone is always with you and ready to quickly and effortlessly capture your life's moments. Last year, over 3 trillion photos were taken with iPhone. We develop unique state-of-the-art camera technology while staying true to the craft of photography. Lighting is a fundamental part of getting the best shot possible. [00:03:30] It plays such an important role in capturing everyday memories and jaw dropping moments. iPhone enables gorgeous photo capture across the entire range of light from bright light, where colors come alive to low light like indoors tonight, time scenes and iPhone 14. Again sets the standard for photo and video capture regardless of where you are. It has a new 12 megapixel main camera with a larger sensor [00:04:00] and larger pixels. At 1.9 microns. It has a faster F 1.5 aperture and sensor shift OIS for a powerful main camera upgrade and takes stunning shots everywhere. The faster aperture allows better motion freezing, showing off vibrant colors that bring the scene to life with great texture and detail. Speaker 2: It delivers a 49% improvement in low light capture for more vibrant color and [00:04:30] better results in challenging lighting environments while making night mode exposure twice as fast. And the ultra wide camera takes incredible looking photos and video, which is great for wider shots and unique perspectives. The front camera enables great looking selfies, high quality video during FaceTime and so much more iPhone 14 has a new, true depth camera. It has a faster F 1.9 aperture for a 38% [00:05:00] improvement in low light capture for photos and video. The new front camera has auto focus for the first time. So it can focus clearly at multiple distances together with true depth capabilities. The new front camera now has a hybrid system that can focus faster even in low light. So you'll get better selfies group shots can be in focus from farther away and you'll be able to show off great detail up close, low light environments can be a unique challenge with photography. Speaker 2: [00:05:30] We've made incredible progress in capturing in low light over the years with increasingly larger sensors and faster apertures, more advanced lenses, all paired with intelligent software and our powerful apple Silicon. That results in incredible capabilities for low light deep fusion is a great example. It's a huge achievement in computational photography and uses the powerful neural engine to combine multiple frames into a single image. [00:06:00] This delivers extraordinary detail and preserves. Even the subtlest textures in these mid to lower light environments. Now we are taking our image pipeline further by applying deep fusion much earlier in the process on uncompressed images. This retains much more information in detail and enables rendering of more colors and brighter colors. This new process unlocks our biggest step forward yet for low light performance, we call it [00:06:30] photo engine. This is our enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low light photos. Speaker 2: It goes beyond what hardware alone can provide. The best part is that it benefits every camera when compared to iPhone 13, it enables photo lowlight improvement up to two times on the front camera, two times on the ultra wide camera and two and a half times on the new main camera. You'll get photos with [00:07:00] much better detail in color, helping you remember the moment, the way you lived it. There's also a big improvement to video this year. iPhone leads the industry with the highest quality video and has great stabilization. It now has a new, even more advanced stabilization mode that gives users a powerful tool. When capturing moments on the move. This is action mode. It uses the full sensor with more over skin when you're in the middle of the action, simply [00:07:30] toggle it on for great looking smooth video without having to carry extra gear like a gimbal. It also supports Doby vision HDR. The new iPhone 14 camera system is a huge upgrade, enabling incredible looking shots across the entire range of shooting conditions back to you Kayne. Speaker 1: Now let's talk about connectivity. iPhone has powerful capabilities that help our users [00:08:00] stay in touch on the go. This is especially true for 5g, enabling super fast downloads, better streaming and real time. Connectivity and momentum for 5g is stronger than ever. With over 250 carriers around the world on 5g, we've also made big improvements to cellular technologies like EIM, making it even easier to connect. And EIM is a digital SIM that eliminates the need for physical SIM card. With [00:08:30] EIM, you can quickly transfer an existing cellular plan or get a new cellular plan all digitally. You can even store multiple EIMS on the same device, meaning multiple cellular plans and phone numbers, and it's more secure move the physical SIM card. If your iPhone is lost or stolen, EIMS setup is easy. And just a few simple steps. Users are ready to make calls, send messages and browse the web. [00:09:00] You can even do this without a wifi connection. Extensive planning and testing with carriers helped enable the iPhone EMM experience. This includes the us where EMM support has skyrocketed thanks to at and T T-Mobile Verizon and many more. Now for the first time, all us models no longer have the SIM tray. So you don't have to deal with the physical SIM card anymore. Asim provides a simpler [00:09:30] way to activate and use iPhone.