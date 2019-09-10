Apple unveils iPad with bigger screen

The new seventh generation iPad.
[APPLAUSE]
This is a big upgrade with some great new features, and it's designed to make the most out of iPad OS.
Of course iPad is a magical piece of glass and can become almost anything we want it to be.
So the display is so important to the iPad experience, and we're making the display even bigger.
This iPad has a new, larger, 10.2 inch retina display.
[APPLAUSE]
It has nearly 3.5 million pixels.
When you compare it to this, the top-selling PC laptop in the use for the first half of this year, I know, I know.
[LAUGH]
This display has more than 3 times the number of pixels.
Plus greater brightness and a much wider viewing angle, so your content always looks amazing.
Under the hood of this iPad is the A10 Fusion chip.
So that means that this iPad is up to 2 times faster than that top-selling PC.
[APPLAUSE]
And for the very first time, our new, most popular iPad features the smart connector.
So you can effortlessly connect the optional full size Mac keyboard which delivers a great typing experience and a thin in like design that also folds into a protective cover.
And we're especially excited that this iPad was engineered to take full advantage of iPad OS.
iPad OS is packed with an enormous breadth of new features designed for iPad unique capabilities.
Including the redesigned home screen, powerful new ways to work with multiple apps, deeper integration with Apple Pencil, desktop class browsing with Safari and so much more.
So this is the new seventh generation iPad.
10.2 inch Retina Display, support for Apple Pencil and a full size Smart Keyboard.
And as you would expect, great cameras, sensors and ultra fast wireless.
All packed into a thin and light design that's durable and weighs about a pound.
And for the very first time, our enclosure is made from 100% recycled aluminum.
[APPLAUSE]
We're really proud that we can continue to expand our environmental achievements.
For this our most popular iPad we're also proud that with all these enhancements, this new iPad will start at just $329.
[APPLAUSE]
When you think about all the things inside iPad can do we can't think of another device that delivers this much value and for education customers it's even more affordable 299.
And you could look well there you go you go you can order it today and it will start shipping at the end of the month.
Up Next
See Apple's new 'Slofie' mode in action
0:55
First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad
2:29
Up close with the Apple Watch Series 5's always-on display
2:25
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are packed with camera features
2:42
All the new products from Apple's iPhone Event 2019
1:47
Apple introduces iPhone 11 with ultra-wide camera
4:03
Apple reveals iPhone 11 Pro with 3 cameras
4:36
Apple launches its new advanced photography system, Deep Fusion
1:30
Apple Watch Series 5 is always on
4:58
Apple shows off new games for its Arcade subscription service