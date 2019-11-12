Apple to release AR headset by 2022, Amazon to launch new grocery store

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple to release AR headset by 2022, Amazon to launch new grocery store.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

69 episodes

Alphabet City

69 episodes

CNET Top 5

836 episodes

The Daily Charge

901 episodes

What the Future

320 episodes

Tech Today

1028 episodes

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Best laptops for the holidays 2019

5:32

iPhone 12 renders show a retro-looking design

5:49

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

NASA's first manned X-plane in 2 decades is 100% electric

4:03

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo will cost you $212,435. Is it worth it?

5:17

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is now available: This is what it does

3:37

LG G8X is a $700 dual-screen phone that takes aim at foldable phones

3:14

DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere

3:08

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18