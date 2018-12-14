Apple to expand offices, Google and Amazon play nice

Biggest hacks of 2018
The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies
How to cut the cord like a pro
Representative slams colleagues, defends Google
US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him
Biggest tech stories of 2018
Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
The 2019 iPhone lineup may give you deja vu
How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'
Is this electric aircraft the new flying car?
Don't believe the hype about air fryers
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless blow away the AirPods' sound
Xiaomi’s brilliant sliding-camera phone keeps the screen notch-free
This smart oven cooks with the power of light
You can do better than this LG Smart Display
Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update
Sonos Amp is wireless streaming for grown-ups
Best cheap phones to try now
Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch
3 Mac apps to get you organized
7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better
3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep
See how much time you're wasting on Facebook