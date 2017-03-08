Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple, Samsung, Microsoft respond to WikiLeak's CIA hacking documents: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft respond to WikiLeak's CIA hacking documents1:20 /
The most important tech news of the day includes the tech industry's responce to the Vault 7 leak on CIA hacking tools, Tinder's secret service for popular people, and Instagram mimicing Snapchat's location stickers.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple, Samsung, Microsoft respond to WikiLeak's CIA hacking documents.