Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels Marvel series
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that measure right now.
Apple could be set to release a new Macbook pro designed in 2019.
According to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors, Apple is planning on releasing a new 16 inch Macbook pro, new ipads and a 31 inch 6K monitor.
Thin Art also reports Apple is working on new iPhones with bilateral charging.
Meaning, you'll be able to use the iPhone to charge other devices.
[MUSIC]
Netflix has canceled The Punisher and Jessica Jones, marking an end of Marvel live action TV shows on the streaming service.
According to Deadline, Netflix is ending it's five-year Marvel TV partnership, though it will still air the remaining episodes of Jessica Jones, Season 3. But, in a letter to fans on Monday, Marvel's Head of Television Jeph Loeb hinted the stories could be continued elsewhere.
And finally, Australia's prime minister has revealed the country's major political parties were targeted by a sophisticated state actor in a cyber attack.
While Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn't identify the country behind the malicious hack, it comes just months after the national election and mirrors similar concerns in the U.S. before the 2016 presidential election.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
[MUSIC]
Tech IndustrySecurityHackingNetflixApple
Up Next
TCL's concept phone folds into smartwatch, Facebook slammed in...
1:20
Amazon bails on NYC, Apex Legends' rapid success
1:21
Amazon drops NYC plans, certain iPhones return to Germany
1:25
Google investing $13B in US data centers, Apple video service...
1:07
Amazon's Eero purchase, Apex Legends' rapid success
1:18
OnePlus to tease its 5G phone, new Hololens?
1:06
Epix launches streaming service, Sprint sues AT&T
1:20
Slack's IPO, Tesla Model 3 price cut
1:17
Apple fixes FaceTime flaw, Google pulls Fiber service from Louisville
1:30
Spotify acquires Gimlet and Anchor, Tesla cuts Model 3 prices...