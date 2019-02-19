Tech Today

Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels Marvel series

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that measure right now. Apple could be set to release a new Macbook pro designed in 2019. According to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors, Apple is planning on releasing a new 16 inch Macbook pro, new ipads and a 31 inch 6K monitor. Thin Art also reports Apple is working on new iPhones with bilateral charging. Meaning, you'll be able to use the iPhone to charge other devices. [MUSIC] Netflix has canceled The Punisher and Jessica Jones, marking an end of Marvel live action TV shows on the streaming service. According to Deadline, Netflix is ending it's five-year Marvel TV partnership, though it will still air the remaining episodes of Jessica Jones, Season 3. But, in a letter to fans on Monday, Marvel's Head of Television Jeph Loeb hinted the stories could be continued elsewhere. And finally, Australia's prime minister has revealed the country's major political parties were targeted by a sophisticated state actor in a cyber attack. While Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn't identify the country behind the malicious hack, it comes just months after the national election and mirrors similar concerns in the U.S. before the 2016 presidential election. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustrySecurityHackingNetflixApple

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

We cannot wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019

2:04

Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz on his astounding resurrection

8:16

Amazon kills plans for NYC headquarters

4:00

Android apps by the thousands collect user data you can't erase

1:33

'Overachieving' Mars rover Opportunity mission over after 15 years

2:34

Lawmakers: T-Mobile-Sprint merger better help rural users

1:36

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

British commandos seen flying the Gravity Suit

3:07

Watch genetically modified T-cells kill cancer cells

1:40

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again

3:49

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We play Pictionary Air, a refreshing twist on AR games

2:19

Lego Hidden Side feels like an augmented reality haunted house

1:32

Lenovo's Legion Y7000P laptop does mainstream gaming right

1:33

Frigidaire dishwasher debuts an extra water wheel and a cool new drying technique

1:30

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04