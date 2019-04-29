Apple purges parental control apps it says pose a security risk
What exactly is Apple doing to parental control apps in its App Store?
A New York Times report on Saturday suggested Apple is targeting 11 of the top 17 apps to limit screen times because of competitive reasons.
But then Apple came out yesterday and said no, we didn't remove these apps because of that.
It was all about Users privacy and security, arguing that these apps basically allow or take access to critical financial on user location, camera use and other details.
An app to try to give them fair warning, and some of these apps did not, I guess fix them and hence, they were booted.
I mean, what do you think?
I mean, I think it's,
This seems like a big deal, right?
Yeah.
I think it's a fair assessment for Apple to do that though, only because a lot of stock aware app disguise themselves as this like parental control kind of app, where you know They put these apps on the marketplace where they say, hey.
This is to help track your kids if you need to find them or anything like that.
they use that excuse but then it's really for like an ex-boyfriend or something like to put on somebody's phone and know where they are at all times.
So if these parental control apps like are providing.
Like location, why would you need to know that to limit how much time somebody uses on the YouTube app or something like that?
Fair point.
They did leave some of the ones that didn't violate the security policies there, so I do think that it's important to take down these apps that do a lot more than they're supposed to be doing.
Right.
And if we're gonna believe Apple's statement that gave them a fair warning, It makes a lot of sense.
Like, competitive reasons, that doesn't make that much sense to me.
Cause it's not like they're making money off of screen time.
That's true.
Though it makes you wonder why they, why didn't Apple I guess flag this in the first place?
In that initial Initial screening of these apps?
I think that a lot of times these apps fly under the radar.
And when Apple discovers it they try to just get rid of it without making a big public fuss about it or anything like that.
Right, right.
Which I think is what they tried to do here until journalists caught wind of it.
And I'm glad that they did because they could have done this for other apps, could have done these for competitive purposes like The article implies I just don't see that in this scenario just because of how much stalker wears out there.