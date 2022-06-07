Apple Previews iOS 16 and a Bunch of New iPhone Features 6:22 Watch Now

Jun 7 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: IOS 16 is here at WWDC. Apple revealed the next major version of iPhone software. There are actually quite a bit of new features, big ones, small ones in between ones. So yeah, a lot to be excited about iOS 16 adds new ways to communicate, like being able to edit messages. You already sent in the messages app, new tools to personalize your iPhone, like the ability to customize your lock screen and new privacy features for those in abusive [00:00:30] relationships. All these add up to an iOS that on paper feels fresh and contemporary. So let's break down the biggest features and changes to iOS 16. Speaker 1: And let's start with messages. Apple said that they're adding three of the most requested features to messages. First, you can now edit sent messages. So if you notice a typo in a message you just sent, you can now edit the message after the fact [00:01:00] next, which this one might be my favorite new feature to messages. You can immediately recall ascent message. I'll be honest. I accidentally send unfinished messages all of the time and I will definitely be using the undue send feature to look a little less chaotic to my friends. And last you can mark messages and threads as unread, which is an excellent way for when you don't have time to respond to a message in that moment, but you want to come back to it later. The next big feature to talk about is the lock [00:01:30] screen. One of the things you look at the most on your iPhone is the lock screen. Speaker 1: And I 16 brings perhaps the most substantial update to the iPhone's lock screen. You can swipe to try out different styles of which there are many. You can also customize the fonts for the time and date, as well as add lock screen widgets, like temperature activity rings and a calendar widget. Now the lock screen widgets are akin to the complications on the apple watch. You can also set up multiple custom lock screens with different widgets and easily swipe to switch between [00:02:00] them. Sadly, one feature we hoped apple was going to add. Wasn't always on display. It's something nearly all Android phones have and even the apple watch has it. So I guess we'll just have to wait until the iPhone 14 to see if it comes out with that. But let's talk about notifications and live activities. Oh, notifications, sometimes notifications can cover your lock. Speaker 1: Screen's photo iOS 16 moves the lock screen notifications to the bottom of your display. This will be a big help. Anytime [00:02:30] you use your iPhone. One handed iOS also aims to solve another notification problem. Sometimes you get a bunch of notifications from one app, like the score of a basketball game. Now a new tool for developers called live activities makes it easier to stay on top of things that are happening in real time from your lock stream. Instead of having a bunch of notifications, live activities is like a mini live feed for things like sporting events or tech tracking the progress of an Uber ride. And let's talk about [00:03:00] an outstanding iOS 16 feature that really doesn't have a clever marketing name in iOS 15. Your photos were automatically analyzed and could identify objects that were in them in iOS 16. This is taken to the next level. Speaker 1: When you touch and hold on a photos subject like this dog, you can lift it away from the background and drag it to add to other apps like messages, apple, sometimes overuses the word magic, but this feature truly seems like it. And then there's [00:03:30] share, play, share, play rolled out for Iowa's 15 and lets you have a shared experience while connecting with someone over FaceTime, you can watch TV shows together, listen to music, all in sync. Now Iowa 16 adds the ability to discover, share play apps right from FaceTime. But perhaps one of the coolest things apple did for share play was to make it work with the messages app. Now, when you wanna share a movie on Disney plus for example, you can start share plate together while chatting in messages. Next let's talk about one [00:04:00] of the more curious editions and that would be to apple pay and the wallet app. Speaker 1: Now apple said that ID cards will be available in more states with more security and privacy features. But in iOS 16, you can protect your identity and age. So rather than showing your exact birth date, you can simply share that you're over 21, iOS 16 also makes sharing keys easier with apps like mail and messages. When your friend receives the key, they can add it to the wallet app on there. iPhone apple said, [00:04:30] it's working to make sure that shared keys are an industry standard and free for others to use. But the really big stuff comes to apple pay, which supports new types of payments and get this has a new feature called apple pay later, which lets you split the cost of an apple pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees. Yeah, I definitely wanna see the fine print for this upcoming payments are managed through the wallet app, but apple pay doesn't [00:05:00] stop there. Speaker 1: You can track apple pay orders directly from the wallet app. Merchants can send receipts and tracking information to the app as well. Last I want to talk about a feature which might be the most significant one in iOS 16, it's called safety check. It's a new feature to help people in abusive relationships as well as anyone looking to get a better grasp on who has access to sensitive data safety check, lets you review and reset who has access to your location information as well as your passwords, your messages [00:05:30] and other iPhone apps. And with that, that's all I've got. Look okay. Honestly, there are so many more iOS 16 features like apple added focus filters for focus mode within apps, uh, there's transit fair card shortcuts within the apple maps app. And there's a new thing called iCloud family checklist, but there's so much more iOS sixteen's gonna be available for the iPhone eight and later for more about iOS 16, check out the links in the description and [00:06:00] for more about everything announced at WWDC. Make sure you are subscribed to C net's YouTube channel, but now I wanna hear from you. What do you think about iOS 16? What features are you excited to try throw your thoughts in the comments.