Apple partners with gyms, Google's search change annoys some
Transcript
This is cnet, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple has a new partnership with several gyms for the Apple Watch Connected program.
Here's how it works.
If you workout at Apple's partner gyms, you can earn rewards.
Apple says your sweat could earn philanthropic donations Other rewards include discounted gym memberships if Apple Watch owners completes challenges, apples first partners are orange theory crunch, the Y-M-C-A and base camp fitness.
Some changes to Google search results are making waves.
The company has placed small icons next to search results.
advertisements are marked with text that simply says add The icon size and add text size are similar in dimensions.
Some people are saying that this change makes it difficult to quickly know what is an advertisement and what is not.
Microsoft has made a software development kit available for its dual screen Android powered surface duo.
In a blog post, Microsoft also detailed how apps will work with a two screen device.
By default, an app will be on one screen.
apps can take over both screens in a Spanish layout, but only with a user interaction.
Not all apps must support this fans mode, though.
Microsoft also tells developers to mind the scene between the screens.
All in all, it's a very logical set of rules for Microsoft's next devices.
