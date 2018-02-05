Your video, "Apple Music will soon overtake Spotify in the U.S., iPhone glitch forces Apple to offer free repairs "
Apple Music will soon overtake Spotify in the U.S., iPhone glitch forces Apple to offer free repairs

Today's major tech stories include Apple Music's U.S. subscription growth, an iPhone 7 glitch that displays incorrect signal data and a group formed by early Facebook and Google employees to raise awareness about overexposure to social media.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple Music US subscriber count will overtake Spotify's later this year. Apple Music has a growth rate in the US of 5% a month compare to Spotify's 2% a month rate. But when measured globally, Spotify outperforms Apple Music by a rate of more than two to one. [MUSIC] Apple is offering free repairs to iPhone 7 users that are experiencing inaccurate service readings on their devices. Small percentage of users are reporting their phones are displaying no service when in fact they have it. Apples says the issue stems from a faulty logic board. [MUSIC] And, finally early Facebook and, Google employees, have, come together to form a coalition called, "The Center for Humane Technologies", according to the New York Times the idea is to raise awareness about the consequences of over exposure to the internet and social media. The group will work with Common Sense Media to help get the word out. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the c/net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store. [BLANK_AUDIO]

