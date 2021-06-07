Our goal has always been to build the world's best map.
So we looked at everything we've done so far and asked ourselves, how can we push things even further.
We started by building a gorgeous interactive globe that invites users to tap And explore.
This is a home's have told us it's a lot more useful for navigation and exploration.
But an iOS 15 maps will offer incredible new details for commercial districts, marinas, buildings and so much more.
We've added things like elevation, new road colors and labels.
As well as hundreds of custom design landmarks for places like Coit Tower, and the Golden Gate Bridge, and we built a beautiful new nighttime mode with a moonlit glow.
We think all of these improvements are going to make exploring cities, so much fun for maps users.
And when a user is ready to go somewhere maps and iOS 15 will make getting their way better.
Let's start with driving.
We've added a great deal of new road details to the map so we can help drivers as they move throughout a city to better see and understand important things like turn lanes, medians Bus and taxi lanes and more.
This outstanding attention to detail, including the addition of crosswalks and bike lanes will help drivers more safely navigate complex intersections.
And when driving on highways, maps now renders overlapping complex interchanges in three dimensional space, making it much easier to see upcoming traffic conditions or to know which lane you need to Good to be in.
And of course we'll be bringing this driving experience to CarPlay later this year, but it's not just driving.
We've also made big improvements for transit riders by helping them ease Easily find nearby stations.
Users can pin their favorite lines to the top, and even keep track on their Apple Watch, so there's no need to take your phone out of your pocket.
Maps also automatically follows your transit The route notifying you It's time to disembark as you approach your final destination, and if you've ever exited a station, unsure of which direction you need to go, maps will help get you back on track.
Simply hold up your iPhone, scan the buildings in the area and that will generate a highly accurate position.
Delivering detailed directions and augmented reality to help you complete your journey.
We're launching this beautiful new three dimensional experience in these cities by the end of 2021.
With many more to come next year.
