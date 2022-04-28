Apple Launches DIY Repair Program, Intel's Mobileye Expands Self-Driving Car Tests

Apr 28 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, apple launched self-service repair a DIY program featuring repair manuals for some of its products, with the option to purchase their parts and tools online, apple says the program's goal is to provide iPhone owners another way to repair their devices, a response to the growing right to repair movement, pushing companies, to allow customers the ability to fix their devices at a lower cost us customers with an iPhone 13 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 [00:00:30] se can try self-service repair first earning credits for returning broken parts back to apple Intel's mobile eye subsidiary started testing its autonomous vehicles in Miami and Germany to help build self-driving cars that can handle a variety of factors such as weather conditions, urban layout, traffic signals, and driving styles. The test in Miami will help gather information on how vehicles handle heavy rains. Speaker 1: While the test in Germany will show how the technology handles snow and Hills mobilized tests [00:01:00] are part of its efforts to get self driving shuttles on the road by 2023 and self-driving cars for consumers on the road. By 2025, Amazon said local authorities rated a warehouse in China, seizing hundreds of counterfeit products modeled after luxury brand Salvato, far Gama. After the retailer reported the fake items to the country's market supervision and administration in 2021, Amazon and fair Gama filed two lawsuits against the alleged counterfeiters. Amazon formed its counterfeit crimes unit in 2020 [00:01:30] to tackle the problem of fakes being sold on its site. Employing more than 10,000 people stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.