Apple kills iPods, Adobe kills Flash, Walmart kills SNES preorders

Tech Today
Apple kills iPods, Adobe kills Flash, Walmart kills SNES preordersIt's been a strange week in retro tech news. With the death of the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano, we learn the end is near for Flash. Meanwhile, retro game consoles for Atari and Sega Genesis begin taking preorders, while Walmart cancels preorders for the...
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. This past week, we bid farewell to some iconic technology. Apple killed off its iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano MP3 players. Neither device had been updated in years. Apple stopped selling the iPod Classic three years ago, but not all iPods are extinct. You could still buy an iPod touch. Meanwhile, Adobe announced the end is near for Flash. The pioneering software paved the way for playing web games and streaming music and video in your browser. But now, Flash is a security risk and it leads to browser crashes. Adobe announced it will end support for Flash in the year 2020. In the midst of these goodbyes some retro tech is hot again. Preorders kicked off for remakes of classic gaming consoles, the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and the Seiko Genesis Flashback But some Nintendo fans faced a bit of heartache, when Walmart suddenly cancelled customer pre-orders for the upcoming Super Nintendo Classic Edition. Walmart blamed a glitch that opened up pre-orders too early. Stay up to date with the latest, by downloading the C-NET Tech Today app, in the Apple or Google Play stores.