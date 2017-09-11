New iPhone could turn you into the poop emoji, FBI probes Uber

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
New iPhone could turn you into the poop emoji, FBI probes UberAlleged leaks point to personalized animated emoji and a new name for the device. Meanwhile, Uber faces an FBI investigation.
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. We're just one day away from the iPhone launch, and the leaks are coming thick and fast. According to reports from 9to5mac and iOS developers Steve Troughton Smith and Guilherme Rambo, face ID recognition technology will require to scan more than one angle of your face. One lock the new iPhone, but this scanning technology could also let you create custom animojis that reflect your voice and facial expressions. [MUSIC] As for the name of the new iPhone, the leaks indicates the top on the line model will be called the iPhone X while the other models would be called the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus The X refers to the 10th anniversary edition, but will it be pronounced iPhone X or iPhone Ten. Apple did not respond to a request for comment, but we won't have to wait long. All will be revealed tomorrow at 10am Pacific time. And finally, Uber is reportedly under investigation for its so called Hell tracking software. According to The Wall Street Journal, the FBI and The US Attorney's office in New York are investigating whether the secretive software was used to track Lyft drivers through fake passenger accounts. The FBI and US Attorney's office declined to comment but an Uber spokesman confirmed the company is cooperating with the investigation.