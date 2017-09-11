Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "New iPhone could turn you into the poop emoji, FBI probes Uber"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

New iPhone could turn you into the poop emoji, FBI probes Uber

Alleged leaks point to personalized animated emoji and a new name for the device. Meanwhile, Uber faces an FBI investigation.
1:29 /
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. We're just one day away from the iPhone launch, and the leaks are coming thick and fast. According to reports from 9to5mac and iOS developers Steve Troughton Smith and Guilherme Rambo, face ID recognition technology will require to scan more than one angle of your face. One lock the new iPhone, but this scanning technology could also let you create custom animojis that reflect your voice and facial expressions. [MUSIC] As for the name of the new iPhone, the leaks indicates the top on the line model will be called the iPhone X while the other models would be called the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus The X refers to the 10th anniversary edition, but will it be pronounced iPhone X or iPhone Ten. Apple did not respond to a request for comment, but we won't have to wait long. All will be revealed tomorrow at 10am Pacific time. And finally, Uber is reportedly under investigation for its so called Hell tracking software. According to The Wall Street Journal, the FBI and The US Attorney's office in New York are investigating whether the secretive software was used to track Lyft drivers through fake passenger accounts. The FBI and US Attorney's office declined to comment but an Uber spokesman confirmed the company is cooperating with the investigation. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or the Google Play stores. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Mobile videos

Video: Every time Apple announced a new iPhone
Every time Apple announced a new iPhone
2:22 September 6, 2017
Apple has launched 15 iPhones over the last 10 years. Here's a look back at all the big debuts.
Play video
Video: Facebook's Safety Check feature is now mobile
Facebook's Safety Check feature is now mobile
1:29 September 5, 2017
Facebook's tool that helps those in disaster areas is now on its mobile app. Here's how to find it.
Play video
Video: Send and receive Android text messages on your PC
Send and receive Android text messages on your PC
1:01 September 1, 2017
If you have an Android phone and a PC, you can make the two talk to each other using Pushbullet.
Play video
Video: Head back to school with these cool phones
Head back to school with these cool phones
1:58 September 1, 2017
Summer is over, but getting a phone may help relieve those back-to-school blues. Here are our picks.
Play video
Video: ARCore is Google's augmented-reality platform for Android
ARCore is Google's augmented-reality platform for Android
1:17 August 29, 2017
Google may be late to the party but it's hoping to catch up to Apple's ARKit for augmented reality with ARCore.
Play video
Video: 4 things the Galaxy Note 8 can do that the Galaxy S8 can't
4 things the Galaxy Note 8 can do that the Galaxy S8 can't
1:46 August 28, 2017
If you're on the fence about which phone to buy, here are some Note 8 features that might tip the scales.
Play video
Video: 6 most-wanted iPhone 8 features
6 most-wanted iPhone 8 features
2:07 August 24, 2017
Here are the features we'd most like to see on the next iPhone 8, along with their chances of implementation.
Play video
Video: Android Oreo has arrived
Android Oreo has arrived
0:00 August 23, 2017
During the solar eclipse, Android unveiled its new operating system at a viewing party in Manhattan. We went and checked it out.
Play video