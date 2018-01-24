Your video, "Apple iOS 11.3 packing in AR, more animoji, battery controls "
Apple iOS 11.3 packing in AR, more animoji, battery controls

The next iOS update for iPhones and iPads includes new augmented reality experiences, better controls to monitor battery health -- and of course, more animoji.
Apple's next iOS update is gonna be packed with new AR experiences, health records, battery controls, and yeah, new Animoji. iOS 11.3 is coming sometime in the next few months, and one of the cooler new features will be How apps can use augmented reality in new ways. This goes beyond what you know from Pokemon Go. Apps will be able to stick virtual items on walls and doors, not just a horizontal table. It'll also be able to identify things like posters. Now this is coming to most iPhones and iPads, unlike Animoji which, yeah, yeah, I know they're cool, but it only applies To the iPhone X. And here 's something not limited to iPhone X, battery controls. Users can get details on the phone's battery health. And if you don't want your iPhone slowing down because of a wonky battery, well now you'll have the control to turn that feature off. You can also keep better tabs on your own health with the health records feature. at least patient medical data from multiple health care institutions in one bill and it's encrypted and protected with a pass code. Also not exactly cool but important to mention is business chat, a few business will lay a chat with customer service and pay for things. inside messages. It's in a test phase now with companies like Hilton, Lowe's, and Wells Fargo. Of course, some people will only care about the four new Animoji. Now you can be a dragon, a bear, or a skull, or a lion, with iPhone X's facial scanning technology. Rock on! Let us know what feature you care about most in the comments. I'm Bridget Carey, and you can get the latest news at cnet.com.

