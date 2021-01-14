Apple invests in the future, YouTube suspends Trump uploads
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple is opening the developer Academy in Michigan and helping to launch an educational center in Georgia, as a part of its $100 million racial equity and justice initiative.
The two projects are aimed at helping typically underserved communities.
Apple will also help to invest in minority owned businesses.
Tim Cook, Apple CEO said it's about giving people opportunity.
YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump from uploading new videos for one week.
In a statement a YouTube spokesperson said after careful review and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.
We removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump Channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence.
YouTube also will indefinitely disable comments on the channel.
The accounts of Tik-Toker's between the ages of 13 to 15 will default to private TikTok said in a Blog post Change is part of several updates to the social networks privacy policies aimed at its younger users.
In addition, Tik Tok is removing the option for everyone to comment.
Only friends or no one at all will be able to comment on videos made by those in that age range.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com
Up Next
Day one of CES 2021 impresses with Razer's high-tech N95 mask...
1:35
CES 2021 Press Day includes robot butlers, rollable phones
1:30
Parler going dark, CES begins
1:56
Solarwinds hack update, FBI looking for help from social media
1:28
Trump accounts banned on Facebook and Instagram, FBI asks for...
1:17
Facebook removes Trump video, Twitter locks his account after...
1:32
Apple patents hint at wireless iPhone charging on MacBook, SolarWinds...
1:22
Galaxy S21 to be revealed Jan. 14, Google workers form union