Apple HomePod Mini is the small smart speaker for Siri

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple HomePod Mini is the small smart speaker for Siri.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

95 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

862 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

346 episodes

Tech Today

1348 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

New M1 Macs are a huge shift for Apple

5:51

Facebook, Twitter and Google face Congress over free speech

4:10

Everything AMD just revealed at its RX 6000 graphics card event

5:45

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections

7:12

Hawaii senator calls big tech congressional hearing 'a sham'

6:19

Twitter CEO gets yelled at by Sen. Ted Cruz

8:44

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Apple silicon Macs: Don't get them yet

6:20

iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Filled to the brim

9:44

Essential PlayStation 5 launch accessories

9:16

Apple unveils new Apple silicon M1 Mac chip

7:58

New M1 Macs are a huge shift for Apple

5:51

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Apple HomePod Mini is the small smart speaker for Siri

6:15

Google's Nest Thermostat is a steal at $130

2:21

iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Filled to the brim

9:44

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Next-gen 5G connectivity at an affordable price

4:21

PS5 review: full breakdown of all the new features

17:44

The iPhone 12 Mini may be the most interesting of the bunch

2:34

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's Black Friday shopping tips

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49