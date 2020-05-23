Apple Glass rumors, HBO Max gets the 'Snyder Cut'

This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now.
Apple's been rumoured to be working on a pair of smart glasses for years.
But on Tuesday front page tech host john Prosser shared alleged details about the augmented reality glasses, which he says will be called Apple glasses.
Apple glass will pair with an iPhone and be controlled by gestures on and in front of the glasses.
Both lenses will reportedly have displays and there will also be LIDAR sensors in the frames.
Prosser added that Apple glass is meant to look similar to a typical pair of glasses and likely won't feature a camera.
The price tag for Apple glass will reportedly start at $500.
Plus the cost of prescription lenses.
Twitter is testing new settings that will let you choose who can reply to a tweet or join in on the conversation.
The company said on Wednesday in a blog post.
Before you send a tweet, you'll be able to choose who can reply from three options, everyone on Twitter, only people you follow, or only people you mentioned.
If you choose one of the latter two options, your tweets will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out so people will see they can't reply.
And finally the internet briefly lost its mind.
When it was announced HBO Max was going to exclusively stream the mythical Snider cut of the movie Justice League next year.
The alternate edit the 2017 dc movie by directors Zack Snyder.
Hoping to make it worth your while.
HBO Max is padding the streaming service with much more content than HBO NOW, or the regular channel.
Companies investing billions of dollars in the service itself.
And expensive deals to stream popular reruns.
Like friends in the Big Bang Theory, and it's budgets for original programming to stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net
