Your video, "Apple focus on fitness with new Watch OS 5"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
Event
Apple focus on fitness with new Watch OS 5
The new Watch OS 5 gets more integrated fitness features.
2:03
/
June 4, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple focus on fitness with new Watch OS 5.
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends
2:04
June 4, 2018
FaceTime gets an upgrade in iOS 12 with the ability to connect with up to 32 people at once.
Play video
Apple's WWDC kicks off, Facebook shared data with phone makers
1:23
June 4, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Facebook giving Apple and Samsung access to user data and Apple's developer conference kicking off...
Play video
Mac OS gets better privacy and security features
3:11
June 4, 2018
Apple beefs up its privacy and security controls for its new Mojave OS, including better protections for its microphone and camera...
Play video
WWDC 2018: Apple intro video shows developers as species
3:50
June 4, 2018
Apple parodies its own develper base with WWDC intro video that shows its developers as species.
Play video
Apple's WWDC plans, Fallout 76 announced
1:23
June 2, 2018
This week's most important news stories include speculation about Apple's WWDC plans, Imgur's pivot to video and the announcement of...
Play video
The many shapes of Amazon's Echo
1:07
June 1, 2018
Amazon has a new batch of Echo smart speakers for the home and even a kid version. Here's a look at how they all differ.
Play video
Withings comes back to life, Apple may focus on software at WWDC
1:23
June 1, 2018
In today's biggest stories in tech, Nokia gives up on its health dreams, leading to the resurrection of Withings. Meanwhile, a report...
Play video
Predictions for Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (2018 Edition)
3:21
May 31, 2018
We run down what we think we'll see at Apple's annual show based on past events, rumors and some recent trends.
Play video