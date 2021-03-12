Apple Fitness Plus vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness plus, versus peloton subscription workout video.
I' gonna tell you what you need, and which one is right for you.
There are five main categories, that I'm going to compare these services by price, variety of workouts, lengths of video, the app experience, and how will they integrate with other smart trackers?
Workout, trainer, time, music.
Apple Fitness+ launched in December and runs for $10 a month or $80 a year.
However, it requires you to have a An Apple Watch to work.
There's a one month free trial, but if you did purchase a watch recently, you can get an extended three months free trial.
Peloton video subscription service has been around for a few years now, and will run you $13 a month.
It too offers a one month free trial.
[SOUND] Apple service has nine workout category.
Will include high intensity interval training, yoga, core, strength, treadmill, cycling, rowing, dance and mindful cooldown.
Peloton has 11 and include strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, running Outdoor cycling, stretching, tread boot camp, bike boot camp and walking.
Not only does peloton have more options, but it even has subcategories within each section for better selection.
For example, you can select a specific yoga workout that will focus on certain muscle groups and more stretching.
Apple Fitness + only ever offers, workout with trainer, such as, Rowing with Josh.
You can't get any more specific.
As someone whose main form of fitness before COVID was power lifting, I'm primarily looking at the strength sections.
I like pelotons approach, since it breaks down specific muscle groups, within the strength section Apple fitness plus will offer strength with Molly, which will give me a full body workout, but peloton areas such as shoulders and arm glutes.
Both apps update and will highlight featured workouts or events.
As of this recording peloton has been around for years, so it's hard for Apple to compete with the volume of content.
Most of the workout options and fitness plus are going to be 10,20 or 30 minutes with a very rare 45 minute class depending on the workout due to the small volume of content.
If it's a longer class you're looking to do, you're going to be replaying the same couple of videos over and over.
Peloton has similar timeframes, but with a larger video library, there's less chance you'll have to repeat.
Now if you're like me and enjoy long workouts, neither service is ideal.
Each video is going to have a warmup and cooldown section.
For example, a 30 minute strength video actually only has about 20 to 25 minutes of weightlifting.
In these scenarios, you're going to have to do multiple videos to reach your desired life.
Length of exercise.
However that means you're stuck either doing another warm up mid workout, or having to skip through the video losing you precious time as your heart rate goes down.
The big peloton feature everyone has heard of is the live classes.
Every video you choose to do was live at some point.
These classes are scheduled a couple weeks in advance and will often have the trainer calling out to specific viewers if they achieve certain goals during the workout.
It's kind of cool knowing you're working out with a live group of people.
Even when you're doing an older video, there's a section that shows you who else is doing that video at the same time.
You can also turn this stuff off I didn't take part in too many of these live classes, since they're kind of at weird times, most of them are either really early in the morning or right in the middle of the workday.
I mean, there's no way I'm waking up at 3am on a Monday to do a 10 minute long glute and leg workout.
One of the most useful tools that peloton offers is the program section.
This will allow you to join pre built fitness programs that will instruct you on daily workouts over a set period of time.
For example, the road to your 5k program has daily treadmill workouts set up for you to play for six weeks.
These pre built programs are a great place to start for anyone with no knowledge of how to track and progress through a workout regimen properly.
And for those of you wanting to create your own schedule, it also allows you to build a custom calendar of scheduled workouts that include both videos from the library And upcoming advertised live classes.
The closest thing Apple Fitness + has to this, is one section called Workouts to Get Started, which has seven beginner videos in it, and no scheduling element.
Each service, allows you to filter each workout category, by the length of video you want, the trainer you'd like to watch, or what genre of music will play in the background.
Peloton offers a few more options such as the difficulty of moves, the language of subtitles and what class type within each workout option.
I personally appreciate the difficulty options in peloton service since it allows me to focus my work of better Apple fitness plus has no corresponding feature here.
You either have to hope the trainer shows alternative moves to perform while the video plays or you need enough know how to modify each move to match the challenge you're looking for.
Apple fitness plus recently added a time to walk feature, which are basically audio podcasts and playlists that you can listen to when you go for a walk.
This is similar to peloton outdoor workout category.
By default, Apple pops these to the top of your workout options in the fitness app.
They also get downloaded onto your watch automatically as if they were a YouTube album from 2014.
We're not kidding, that just happened.
If you're not interested in this feature, you will have to dig through your settings to remove it.
Apple fitness plus requires an Apple Watch to use.
That's an expensive cost up front, but the way it syncs the videos and the wearable together are definitely cool.
When you start a video, it automatically launches the watches fitness app with the corresponding category selected.
[SOUND] Your heart rate in rings will show up on the screen and specific animations will play as you reach certain goals.
Some workouts will even compare you against others who has done this video before.
So you can see how you compare in real time.
Apple Fitness Plus can only be viewed on a iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.
Peloton can also link to a Apple Watch, but only to track your heart rate.
Also you'll have to launch the fitness app separately from the video.
If you're using an Apple Watch, your heart rate will only show up on the one device your watch is connected to.
So I was only able to see my stats when using my iPhone and not my iPad.
Even then I had it cut in and out frequently enough that I stopped trying to get it working.
Luckily Peloton can connect to the health app to grab any data collected from an Apple watch or any other tracker.
The Peloton app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon streaming devices.
You can also just use a web browser.
It costs a bit more each month, but I think the extra $3 is worth it for just how much better Peloton services.
Not only does the app have better filter options.
More workouts to choose from, better granularity within each workout.
But Apple fitness plus just can't compete with the volume of content from a service that's been around for years.
Apple fitness plus has better stat tracking and smart features.
But if you don't own an Apple Watch, it's not worth the large upfront cost.
And peloton, scheduling and program features are incredibly useful if you don't know where to start.
