Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment

Speaker 1: Apple Vision Pro will change the way we communicate, collaborate, work, and enjoy entertainment. And the Walt Disney Company is the world's leader in entertainment. So I'm thrilled to introduce Bob Iger, c e o of Disney. Speaker 2: Thanks, Tim. It's a privilege to be here with you for this momentous event. As the Walt Disney Company celebrates our hundredth anniversary, we're proudly reflecting on [00:00:30] our rich legacy of innovation and storytelling, while also looking to our future with enthusiasm and optimism. We're constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences. And we believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality. [00:01:00] The first time I tried Apple Vision Pro, the thing that struck me the most was how it will allow us to create deeply personal experiences that bring our fans closer to the characters they love and more deeply immersed in our stories. This platform will allow us to bring Disney to our fans in ways that were previously impossible. We're tremendously excited to give you a sneak peek of just some of the things that we've been dreaming up. So take a look. Speaker 3: [00:01:30] What if all the things that we thought were impossible were suddenly possible? You could experience your favorite stories in unexpected ways Speaker 4: [00:02:00] Or Speaker 3: In unbelievable places. You could do more than just watch sports. You could be at the game without leaving your home or be part of the action like never before. What if you could travel [00:02:30] on a National Geographic adventure from your couch? Or if your imaginary friends, Speaker 4: Oh boy, Speaker 3: <laugh> weren't quite so imaginary? What if you could bring Disney World into your world? And what if you could a superhero [00:03:00] and seek the answer to the ultimate question? What if Speaker 5: Space time, reality? It's more than a live Japan. It's a prism of endless possibilities, imperceptible to most, but not to you. Speaker 2: [00:03:30] We're so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real life magic. And I'm excited to announce that Disney Plus will be available on day one. These are just a few of the ways we can bring Disney into your world with Apple Vision Pro, and we're looking forward to sharing more in the coming months.

