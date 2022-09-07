Apple Debuts All-New Apple Watch Ultra 13:31 Watch Now

Apple Debuts All-New Apple Watch Ultra

Sep 7, 2022 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: We've been working on something completely new over the years, we've spoken to renowned explorers, accomplished adventures and elite athletes who are drawn to some of the most extreme environments. Like Rayhab an extreme Explorer. Who's crossed some of the harshest environments on foot, including the length of the Sahara desert and expeditions across Antarctica [00:00:30] and the Arctic and Nadia alley, an accomplished diver expedition leader and acclaimed underwater photographer and Scott Jurich one of the most dominant ultra-marathon runners in history and a seven time winner of the Western. State's a hundred miler inspired by their stories. We set out to create an apple watch design specifically for exploration, adventure, and endurance, and its extraordinary. This has [00:01:00] been years in the making and we can't wait to show it to you Speaker 2: Wanted for hazardous journey, long months of complete darkness, bitter cold, constant danger, safe return [00:01:30] doubtful honor, and recognition. In case of success, Speaker 1: [00:02:00] This is apple watch ultra a completely new design reimagine with extraordinary new capabilities that expand the ways you can use apple watch. Every detail has been engineered to create the most rugged and capable apple watch ever. It starts with a case made from aerospace grade titanium that strikes the perfect balance of weight durability and corrosion resistance. The titanium case extends up to surround the flat Sapphire front crystal, protecting it [00:02:30] from edge impacts that can occur during extreme activities. And at the center of the 49 millimeter case is our biggest brightest display ever in apple watch, making it easier to read in the harshest sunlight. We also added a new button, the action button in high contrast, international orange it's customizable and gives users quick physical control for a range of functions. The digital crown has a larger diameter in coor grooves and the side button [00:03:00] stands proud of the case, both designed to be used while wearing gloves and the audio system excels. Speaker 1: When you're out in the elements, we added a second speaker for increased volume, three strategically placed microphones and advanced software help ensure voice clarity on calls even in wind conditions. So beautiful and for maximum connectivity and communication cellular is built into every apple watch. Ultra ultra has the biggest battery of any [00:03:30] apple watch. Yet it gets up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge and apple watch. Ultra can even get up to 60 hours of battery life for a multi-day adventure using a new battery optimization setting. Coming later this fall and to compliment the rugged utility of the hardware we created our most technical face yet Wayfinder with a host of critical information. It includes a compass in [00:04:00] the dial and can be customized for the mountain ocean or trail and to optimize for evening conditions. There's night mode just rotate the crown and the UI turns red for better visibility in the dark apple watch ultra is designed to push boundaries. Speaker 1: It's a versatile tool for anyone who appreciates outdoor adventure, water sports, and endurance training. And for each of these, we created a special band as meticulously crafted as [00:04:30] the watch itself with explorers in mind, we developed the Alpine loop, the titanium G hook securely fastens through the reinforced top loops. The band is woven using an innovative process that integrates to two layers without any stitching. The ocean band is molded in a high performance elastamer with a tubular geometry, allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit. Even over a wet suit, the titanium buckle and adjustable loop, secure the band [00:05:00] during high speed water sports for endurance athletes, we created the trail loop. The lightweight textile has increased elasticity for a comfortable snug fit. It's our thinnest band yet with a convenient tab for making quick adjustments. Ultra is a totally new expression of apple watch, whether you're an accomplished athlete or Explorer or aspire to try exciting new activities, we think you're [00:05:30] gonna love it. Here's Jules to tell you more. Speaker 3: We set out to make apple watch ultra the best sport. Watch out there with features for every athlete. GPS performance is critical for serious runners and athletes who want the most accurate metrics. A typical GPS solution works well most of the time, but some environments are really tricky like when tall buildings or dense trees, block satellites, making [00:06:00] accurate GPS readings, nearly impossible when training and competing the fame, Chicago marathon is a great example. It's a notoriously challenging environment for GPS because a big portion is run between skyscrapers. So we designed a new precision dual frequency GPS solution that in addition to L one also includes the latest frequency L five plus new custom positioning algorithms, dense urban conditions like this. Apple watch ultra provides [00:06:30] the most accurate GPS of any sport watch in the market. We also brought some great workout updates to watch OS nine inspired by high performance athletes with new metrics, views, and experiences like vertical oscillation, heart rate zones, and custom workouts. Speaker 3: And now with the addition of the action button on apple watch ultra, you can make the workout experience more powerful and more precise, press the action button for the most accurate start to your workout for triathletes and two athletes. [00:07:00] The action button lets you instantly transition from one leg of the race to the next. And later this year, we're enabling a new feature that automatically detects when you arrive at a running track, ensuring the most accurate pace and distance. The action button lets you conveniently mark a segment with a single press for the ultimate track running experience for D's athletes. The bigger battery makes a big difference. Of course you can easily complete a marathon with battery life spare using the new low [00:07:30] power workout setting. Most athletes can do a 2.4 mile swim plus a 112 mile bike ride and then run a marathon to complete a long distance triathlon with full precision GPS and heart rate. Speaker 3: But ultra is so much more it's designed to help you explore the most extreme and remote locations from freezing cold mountains at minus 20 degrees Celsius to the blazing desert heat at 55 degrees Celsius or 130 degrees Fahrenheit when navigating in the [00:08:00] back country compass is an essential tool. So we completely designed the compass app with new precision views and added capabilities. The hearing view includes compass way points to mark a position like the location of the Trailhead or your tent. And they could be quickly added using the action button. And if you get lost or disoriented, backtrack uses GPS data to create a path of where you've been. So you can easily retrace your steps. And it turns on automatically in the background. When you [00:08:30] go off the grid just in case getting help when you need it is critical, especially in the back country. That's why apple watch ultra has a built in 86 decibel siren that you can activate using the action button. It has a unique sound pattern that alerts others to your location up to 600 feet or 180 meters away. Speaker 3: Finally, apple watch ultra has been designed for water sports. It can withstand the intense dynamic [00:09:00] forces of activities like kite surfing and wakeboarding, and it can go deep below the waves because we engineered it to twice the water resistance wr 100 using its new built in depth gauge ultra automatically launches a new depth app once submerged to show current depth, underwater time and water temperature. We also want ultra to be a great tool for recreational scuba divers. So it's been certified to EAN 1 3, 3, 1 9, the internationally recognized standard for dive [00:09:30] computers engages and we're partnering with huge outdoors to create an exclusive app that turns apple watch ultra into a capable dive computer for recreational scuba diving to the depth of 40 meters or 130 feet to tell you more about this incredible app. Here's my Kish CEO of Hewish outdoors. Speaker 4: [00:10:00] Our company is world renowned for powering every aspect of the underwater experience. An oceanic has been a leading innovator and scuba diving for over 50 years. Introducing some of the very first dive computers. We're thrilled to announce our new oceanic plus app for apple watch ultra. This is so exciting for anyone interested in scuba diving because now the same watch you wear every day is also [00:10:30] your dive computer. We've designed oceanic plus with all the key features for recreational scuba divers and free divers. And it works seamlessly with our iPhone app to plan your dives, our dive planner, calculates depth and time and integrates dive conditions like tides, water temperature, and even up to date information from the community like visibility and currents, the best way to experience this is on a real dive. So let's get in the water. Your dive metrics are all simple [00:11:00] and easy to read on the large bright display. Speaker 4: Our app runs the Buman decompression algorithm, which constantly calculates and monitors dive parameters. So from the moment you start a dive, all critical information is just a glance away and unlike most dive computers, which require you to perform a complex sequence of button presses to find the information you need. Our app uses simple gestures, rotate the digital crown to access additional screens or press the [00:11:30] action button to set a compass heading oceanic plus provides all of the safety warnings that you would expect from the most advanced dive computers today like decompression limits, excessive ascent rate, and at the end of your dive safety stop guidance, all smartly color coded to help make complex information, easy to understand right after the dive your data, including your GPS entry and exit location automatically syncs to your iPhone and the cloud where [00:12:00] you can see a summary of your dive profile. And in your log book, you can sort and search past dives and instantly share your adventures with family and friends as well as the community. And we can't wait for you to try it out later this fall, the oceanic plus app and apple watch ultra together create a powerful and easy to use dive computer that will inspire more people to discover and explore the underwater world. Now back to Jeff. Speaker 1: So that's apple watch ultra the [00:12:30] most rugged and capable apple watch ever with a 49 millimeter titanium case, precision dual frequency GPS, a customizable action button, long battery life, a built in depth gauge the biggest and brightest display up to 2000 knits and all the other great features of series eight. It's designed to help you run your longest race, explore the back country and dive the world's oceans and apple watch ultra as [00:13:00] well as our entire watch lineup was designed with the environment in mind, from the use of recycled materials to suppliers, use of clean energy during manufacturing, we're already carbon neutral for our corporate operations and these efforts move us even closer toward our goal to become carbon neutral for our entire product footprint. By 2030, all models of apple watch ultra will be 7 99. You can order it today and it will be available starting on [00:13:30] September 23rd. Here's another look at the all new.