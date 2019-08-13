Apple Card: Unboxing and setup

[MUSIC]
So there's a lot of hype about the Apple Card, which is Apple's first credit card.
I have in front of me, my personal Apple Card, which has just arrived fresh off the presses.
Let's tear open the envelope
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[MUSIC]
Like so, see what's inside okay?
Nothing else inside there.
Another little touch I open it up.
[MUSIC]
So satisfying.
Okay, let's open it up and inside, we have The Apple Card itself in some white cardboard packaging, flip open and then we have it, the Apple Card itself.
Okay, so now it's time to activate.
So, I'm gonna follow the instructions and says open wallet app and follow instructions.
Open the wallet app, go into my apple card and it was a prompt that says activate your cards and tap that.
Hold the iPhone near the packaging that came with the card.
[MUSIC]
That's like so perfect.
Okay I'm ready to be activated.
You activate.
And then we go.
Okay, my card is now ready.
So I can take it out, play around with it, and see how it compares to some other cards, all right.
So now it's out of its fancy packaging.
So it's a titanium card and it feels fairly hefty but it doesn't look too different right now in my hand.
From any other previous metal card's that i have used the actual laser etching though is a little bit different from other metal cards i can feel that the apple logo here has been like edged out like so my name is here, And I can run my finger over it.
MV chip is there, flip it over.
We have the bank logo, the fact that it's a MasterCard, these are also etched out too, like so.
And the magnetic stripe on the back, it is titanium.
So it is gonna be Fairly strong from the looks of it.
[SOUND] And it has a fairly good sound [SOUND] when you tap it against a surface like the table.
[SOUND] It's pretty nice.
Okay, let's compare it to some other cards in my wallet.
First off is another metal credit card, which is the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Now this one definitely feels heavier, the Apple cart than the preferred, put them side by side.
And it's definitely thicker, the Apple card.
Another card in my wallet, I'm a bit of a credit card junkie.
So this one is a plastic based credit card definitely doesn't feel as hefty as the Apple card.
It's not as big either.
Let's check and see what the difference is in terms of weight.
First up Apple cut 14 grams or 0.52 ounces and then the Chase card 0.42 ounces.
4 12 grams, so it's definitely heavier.
This one is three grams, 4 point one four ounces.
So a lot lighter than the apple cart.
Okay, a lot of people might be wondering how this fits into your existing wallet.
Luckily, I have my wallet here.
I don't think it's gonna present any of a challenge, it just fits in snugly like that.
So let's take a look at the digital card within your wallet app on the iPhone.
So as you can see, when you open up the Wallet app you'll see if you already have existing cards in Apple Pay.
You'll see them all plus the Apple Card, which you can then tap into and see a breakdown of everything that you've spent so far.
I applied for the card on a Thursday And as soon as you are approved you're able to start spending straightaway.
I haven't really spent that much all though I do have a balance on it.
You can also see your available credit, plus the actual card itself which does change color depending on the categories.
And which you're buying.
So they all have different colors associated with say food, entertainment and so on, and it changes with this gradient accordingly.
You can also go down and see the transactions that you've made, as well as the amount of cashback that you are given so you can see the transactions and then tap into them.
As well, and get a map of exactly where you spent that money.
You can also go into the weekly activity and see breakdowns of the categories in which you've spent, as well as the days and your total spending.
That's on a weekly basis, although you can go into View Monthly.
And then see how much you spend on a monthly basis plus the amount of daily cash that you get back everyday.
And with that appears, you've actually, in your Apple Cash like so, so you can see, it will tell me that I have $0.23 And my Apple Cash card.
So you probably noticed that there are no actual, physical numbers, or an expiry date, or anything like that on the physical Apple Card, it's just got your name.
So what do you do if you wanna make a transaction on, say, something like Amazon, or an online store?
Stole.
Well, there are numbers within the wallet app and you can access them by tapping on the three dots.
You'll see a bunch of information about the Apple card here and then you can tap on card information.
You'll need to verify with face ID.
And I'm not going to show you my card information, because I really don't want you to spend my money, but it will show you the card number, the expiration date, the security code, as well as the number of the physical card.
If you need to, say something happens to your card, you can request a new card number, and that will generate within the hour.
So there you have it that is a hands on with the apple card.
Stay tuned though because you probably have lots more questions about what this is like to use and once I've used it for a couple more weeks, I'm going to come back and give you my full thoughts.
run down how it compares to other cards, and see if it's good value or not for you
