Apple Card invites roll out, Disney Plus discount bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus
Tech Today
This is cinet and hear the stories that matter right now.
Apple's new credit card is slowly rolling out at least to a select few.
Email invites have gone out to those who sign up to be notified that the card was available.
Though a larger public launch is still on track for later this month created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard.
The apple card promises no annual, late or overage fees.
According to a report by Citi Lab, up to 62% of ride-hailing car travel is without a passenger due to driving around waiting for a ride or driving from a drop off to another pick up.
So, in reality, ride hailing companies have been increasing traffic density as opposed to lessening And finally, a Stadia Connect event at gamescom later this month, shed light on new games that will be available on the service.
Google first debuted Stadia back in June, but didn't fully flesh out the platform software.
We're hoping to learn much more at the Stadia event set to stream live on August 19.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
