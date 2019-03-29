Apple announces new ways and new content to watch

[MUSIC]
There is no shortage of entertainment vying for your attention.
From basic cable to premium channels to the myriad of streaming services.
And now Apple wants to get into the game with its own streaming service and original content.
This service is called Apple TV plus and at the Apple event in Cupertino a variety of stars promoted their projects their working on.
Everything from Oprah Winfrey's documentary to Bid Bird's kid coding show.
The pricing for Apple TV Plus is unknown.
And Apple has said the TV will debut some time this fall.
You can sign up for notifications on the Apple website.
Apple also announced a brand new streaming service called Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app.
That serves as one stop shopping for all of your live TV and subscription accounts.
This new streaming service is expected later this spring and the app will be released this fall.
In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
