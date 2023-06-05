Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV 2:27 Watch Now

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV

Jun 5, 2023 Operating Systems

Speaker 1: Next, let's turn to T V O S and Apple tv, which work incredibly well with all your Apple devices to deliver the best of television along with all of your entertainment. In T V O S 17, we've completely redesigned control center, making it more intuitive to do things like access, AirPod settings, home cameras, system controls, and user profiles, all with a touch of the SIR remote. And for the times when you can't find your sir [00:00:30] remote, you can now use your iPhone to locate it and get back to watching tv. Sometimes what you really wanna watch isn't a show at all. It could be your favorite family photos that fill the room with joy. Now to enjoy these special moments even more, you can select memories as your screensaver and see your photos perfectly framed with fluid animations and transitions. Our home is also where we connect with loved ones and for times when we're not in the same place, we're excited to introduce a new feature [00:01:00] that will transform your living room. FaceTime is coming to Apple tv. Now everyone can gather on the couch and catch up with friends and family on the big screen. The new FaceTime app on Apple TV takes advantage of continuity camera to unlock incredible shared experiences at home. So when you launch FaceTime on Apple tv, it wirelessly connects to your iPhone or iPad and lets you use their camera and microphone to join a call. Let's check it out. Speaker 1: You can place a call [00:01:30] on your iPhone or from Apple tv, or you can pick up a call from a friend on your iPhone and easily move it to Apple tv. Apple TV takes full advantage of the cameras on your iPhone and iPad for effects like center stage. As you move around or when someone enters the room, you'll always stay perfectly framed at any time. You can interact using gestures. They'll show up on everyone's screen, and because [00:02:00] it's Apple tv, you have access to all of your favorite shows and movies. With share play, you can easily watch together and everyone stays in sync. So that's FaceTime on Apple tv. And for developers, we're adding Continuity camera APIs to make the biggest screen in your home more connected and entertaining. So apps like Zoom and WebEx will be coming to TV OS for the very first time by the end of this year.