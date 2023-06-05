Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV
Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV
2:27
Watch Now

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV

Operating Systems
Speaker 1: Next, let's turn to T V O S and Apple tv, which work incredibly well with all your Apple devices to deliver the best of television along with all of your entertainment. In T V O S 17, we've completely redesigned control center, making it more intuitive to do things like access, AirPod settings, home cameras, system controls, and user profiles, all with a touch of the SIR remote. And for the times when you can't find your sir [00:00:30] remote, you can now use your iPhone to locate it and get back to watching tv. Sometimes what you really wanna watch isn't a show at all. It could be your favorite family photos that fill the room with joy. Now to enjoy these special moments even more, you can select memories as your screensaver and see your photos perfectly framed with fluid animations and transitions. Our home is also where we connect with loved ones and for times when we're not in the same place, we're excited to introduce a new feature [00:01:00] that will transform your living room. FaceTime is coming to Apple tv. Now everyone can gather on the couch and catch up with friends and family on the big screen. The new FaceTime app on Apple TV takes advantage of continuity camera to unlock incredible shared experiences at home. So when you launch FaceTime on Apple tv, it wirelessly connects to your iPhone or iPad and lets you use their camera and microphone to join a call. Let's check it out. Speaker 1: You can place a call [00:01:30] on your iPhone or from Apple tv, or you can pick up a call from a friend on your iPhone and easily move it to Apple tv. Apple TV takes full advantage of the cameras on your iPhone and iPad for effects like center stage. As you move around or when someone enters the room, you'll always stay perfectly framed at any time. You can interact using gestures. They'll show up on everyone's screen, and because [00:02:00] it's Apple tv, you have access to all of your favorite shows and movies. With share play, you can easily watch together and everyone stays in sync. So that's FaceTime on Apple tv. And for developers, we're adding Continuity camera APIs to make the biggest screen in your home more connected and entertaining. So apps like Zoom and WebEx will be coming to TV OS for the very first time by the end of this year.

Up Next

Apple iOS 17: Every New Feature (Supercut)
iosstill

Up Next

Apple iOS 17: Every New Feature (Supercut)

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment
appledisneypic

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma
wwdc-new-seq-00-17-15-16-still002.png

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio
aipodspic

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio

Apple Reveals iOS 17
wwdc-new-seq-00-00-01-13-still001.png

Apple Reveals iOS 17

iPadOS 17 Revealed at WWDC 2023
ipadospic

iPadOS 17 Revealed at WWDC 2023

Apple Upgrades the Mac Pro with Silicon
macsiliconpic

Apple Upgrades the Mac Pro with Silicon

Mac Studio Gets an Upgrade With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips
wwdc-seq-00-02-57-12-still001.png

Mac Studio Gets an Upgrade With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Apple iOS 17: Every New Feature (Supercut)
iosstill

Apple iOS 17: Every New Feature (Supercut)

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2023
230605-clean-apple-wwdc-supercut-thumbnail-1

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2023

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment
appledisneypic

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma
wwdc-new-seq-00-17-15-16-still002.png

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV
wwdc-new-seq-00-30-46-08-still003.png

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV

Most Popular All most popular

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone
wwdc

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets
3d-printed-rocket-2

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone
pinkhair

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
230525-yt-project-q-revealed-explained-3

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road
thumb-vanlife-2-00432-1

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road

Latest Products All latest products

razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Latest How To All how to videos

230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser