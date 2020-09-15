Apple announces 8th-gen iPad

We're incredibly proud of the role that iPad is playing in the lives of so many people.
users love our iPad seventh generation because it delivers a beautiful 10.2 inch Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and the full size Smart Keyboard on a thin light and affordable design.
And our customers love all the things they can do with it.
From taking notes as they learn something new to playing their favorite game.
So this year we're taking its beloved design and cranking up the performance with this.
The new iPad eighth generation, it's more capable than ever and it starts with the a 12.
Bionic.
This chip is a powerhouse.
It features a powerful CPU and superfast GPU.
Compared to the already fast chip in last year's iPad, it has a 40% faster CPU, and delivers a massive 2* jumble in graphics.
This extra performance is great for everything from working with high resolution content to immersive gaming experiences.
And compared to the competition over the last year, it's not even close.
This new iPad with the 812 bionic is up to two times faster than the top selling Windows laptop.
It's up to three times faster than the top selling Android tablet.
And it's up to a whopping six times faster than the top selling Chromebook.
iPad leaves the competition in the dust and all that power is delivered in a thin and light design that super portable with great cameras and all day battery life.
Now our a series chips are more than a CPU and GPU.
They include powerful custom technologies like the neural engine for machine learning, which comes to our most popular iPad for the very first time.
It's capable of processing up to 5 trillion operations per second.
And how are some magical experiences on iPad.
Like allowing you to instantly transform the color of your photos or even analyze your tennis game and provide real time stats like ball speed and body positioning altogether B H wall bionic takes performance to the next level and makes iPad more powerful than ever.
Now let's talk about accessories.
They expanded the versatility of iPad.
iPad eighth Gen works with the full size Smart Keyboard and keyboards from Logitech, like the combo touch with trackpad and the rugged combo that's so important for school.
And of course, this new iPad works with one of our most beloved accessories, Apple Pencil.
With its incredible precision and low latency, plus features like pressure sensitivity and tilth, it's the golden standard for creativity and enables artists to bring their vision to life.
And we've seen it become an essential tool to journal and take detailed notes.
We are blown away by what we've seen.
People create with Apple pencil on iPad.
There's really nothing else.
Like it.
Up Next
Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and more: Highlights from Apple's...
12:10
Apple reveals new iPad Air
4:00
Apple Watch's new Family Setup plan is for kids
1:57
Apple debuts Apple One subscription service
2:02
Apple unveils lower-priced Apple Watch SE
1:55
Apple Watch Series 6 adds blood oximeter
5:28
Apple Watch Series 6, the first powered by Apple silicon, is...
1:29
Apple Watch Series 6 introduces new watch faces
3:45
No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview
7:41
Apple gears up for event on Tuesday, Xbox reveals Series X pricing