Apple announces 8th-gen iPad

Transcript
We're incredibly proud of the role that iPad is playing in the lives of so many people. users love our iPad seventh generation because it delivers a beautiful 10.2 inch Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and the full size Smart Keyboard on a thin light and affordable design. And our customers love all the things they can do with it. From taking notes as they learn something new to playing their favorite game. So this year we're taking its beloved design and cranking up the performance with this. The new iPad eighth generation, it's more capable than ever and it starts with the a 12. Bionic. This chip is a powerhouse. It features a powerful CPU and superfast GPU. Compared to the already fast chip in last year's iPad, it has a 40% faster CPU, and delivers a massive 2* jumble in graphics. This extra performance is great for everything from working with high resolution content to immersive gaming experiences. And compared to the competition over the last year, it's not even close. This new iPad with the 812 bionic is up to two times faster than the top selling Windows laptop. It's up to three times faster than the top selling Android tablet. And it's up to a whopping six times faster than the top selling Chromebook. iPad leaves the competition in the dust and all that power is delivered in a thin and light design that super portable with great cameras and all day battery life. Now our a series chips are more than a CPU and GPU. They include powerful custom technologies like the neural engine for machine learning, which comes to our most popular iPad for the very first time. It's capable of processing up to 5 trillion operations per second. And how are some magical experiences on iPad. Like allowing you to instantly transform the color of your photos or even analyze your tennis game and provide real time stats like ball speed and body positioning altogether B H wall bionic takes performance to the next level and makes iPad more powerful than ever. Now let's talk about accessories. They expanded the versatility of iPad. iPad eighth Gen works with the full size Smart Keyboard and keyboards from Logitech, like the combo touch with trackpad and the rugged combo that's so important for school. And of course, this new iPad works with one of our most beloved accessories, Apple Pencil. With its incredible precision and low latency, plus features like pressure sensitivity and tilth, it's the golden standard for creativity and enables artists to bring their vision to life. And we've seen it become an essential tool to journal and take detailed notes. We are blown away by what we've seen. People create with Apple pencil on iPad. There's really nothing else. Like it.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

92 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1294 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and more: Highlights from Apple's September 2020 event

12:10

Apple announces 8th-gen iPad

3:03

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces new watch faces

3:45

Motorola Razr: We got a peek at how the screen is tested

5:15

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

3:03

Benjilock and Vava 4K projector strive for retail traction

15:16

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview

7:41

Slow internet? We've got tips to speed it up

1:33

2021 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S: EVs go head-to-head

3:48

Apple debuts Apple One subscription service

2:02

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

3:03

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa's folding roof makes for a handsome beast

8:06

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than ever

4:43

Microsoft Surface Duo review: 5 stages of dealing with the Duo

11:41

New Motorola Razr adds 5G, has a lower price

9:57

Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2

2:39

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras

5:49

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23