Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio
Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio
2:20
Watch Now

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio

Tech
Speaker 1: AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world providing the best personal audio experience throughout your day from active noise cancellation, which removes unwanted background noise, so it's easier to focus to transparency mode, which keeps you connected to the world around you while reducing loud environmental noise in real time. Our users love these features today, and there's even more we can do. That's why we are excited to announce Adaptive Audio. It combines the best of both [00:00:30] listening modes into one, making it even easier to move through environments and interactions that are constantly changing. Adaptive audio dynamically blends transparency and active noise cancellation to match the conditions of your surroundings so you can stay present within your environment while distracting noises are automatically reduced. [00:01:00] Adaptive audio also helps you focus on your favorite music or podcast. And now with personalized volume, we use machine learning to understand your listening preferences over time. Together with the outside conditions to deliver the best media experience for you in the moment. We are also adding an incredible new way to engage with others around you while wearing AirPods Pro. Just start speaking in conversation awareness. We'll automatically lower your music, focus on the voices in front of you, [00:01:30] and reduce background noise. Speaker 2: Hey, Corey. Hey, how you doing? Good. Are you gonna be at the C 1 4 1 2 78 meeting later? Definitely. I'll be there. Awesome. I've got something I'd love to run by you. Look forward to it. See you there. See you. Aha. Speaker 1: Another AirPods benefit is being able to take calls on the go. Speaker 2: Hey there. Speaker 1: Adaptive audio helps when you're on a call in loud environments as well by proactively reducing noise around you. [00:02:00] And for at a convenience you can press to quickly mute or unmute yourself as needed. We're also improving the AirPods automatic switching experience across the ecosystem. Now it is significantly faster to transition from a conference call on Mac to your favorite playlist on iPhone, all without missing a beat.

Up Next

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment
appledisneypic

Up Next

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma
wwdc-new-seq-00-17-15-16-still002.png

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV
wwdc-new-seq-00-30-46-08-still003.png

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV

Apple Reveals iOS 17
wwdc-new-seq-00-00-01-13-still001.png

Apple Reveals iOS 17

iPadOS 17 Revealed at WWDC 2023
ipadospic

iPadOS 17 Revealed at WWDC 2023

Apple Upgrades the Mac Pro with Silicon
macsiliconpic

Apple Upgrades the Mac Pro with Silicon

Mac Studio Gets an Upgrade With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips
wwdc-seq-00-02-57-12-still001.png

Mac Studio Gets an Upgrade With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips

Apple Introduces 15-Inch MacBook Air for $1,300
15inchair

Apple Introduces 15-Inch MacBook Air for $1,300

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment
appledisneypic

Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma
wwdc-new-seq-00-17-15-16-still002.png

Apple Debuts MacOS Sonoma

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV
wwdc-new-seq-00-30-46-08-still003.png

Apple Announces FaceTime for Apple TV

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio
aipodspic

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio

Apple Reveals iOS 17
wwdc-new-seq-00-00-01-13-still001.png

Apple Reveals iOS 17

Most Popular All most popular

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone
wwdc

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets
3d-printed-rocket-2

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone
pinkhair

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
230525-yt-project-q-revealed-explained-3

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road
thumb-vanlife-2-00432-1

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road

Latest Products All latest products

razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Latest How To All how to videos

230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser