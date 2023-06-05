Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio 2:20 Watch Now

Jun 5, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world providing the best personal audio experience throughout your day from active noise cancellation, which removes unwanted background noise, so it's easier to focus to transparency mode, which keeps you connected to the world around you while reducing loud environmental noise in real time. Our users love these features today, and there's even more we can do. That's why we are excited to announce Adaptive Audio. It combines the best of both [00:00:30] listening modes into one, making it even easier to move through environments and interactions that are constantly changing. Adaptive audio dynamically blends transparency and active noise cancellation to match the conditions of your surroundings so you can stay present within your environment while distracting noises are automatically reduced. [00:01:00] Adaptive audio also helps you focus on your favorite music or podcast. And now with personalized volume, we use machine learning to understand your listening preferences over time. Together with the outside conditions to deliver the best media experience for you in the moment. We are also adding an incredible new way to engage with others around you while wearing AirPods Pro. Just start speaking in conversation awareness. We'll automatically lower your music, focus on the voices in front of you, [00:01:30] and reduce background noise. Speaker 2: Hey, Corey. Hey, how you doing? Good. Are you gonna be at the C 1 4 1 2 78 meeting later? Definitely. I'll be there. Awesome. I've got something I'd love to run by you. Look forward to it. See you there. See you. Aha. Speaker 1: Another AirPods benefit is being able to take calls on the go. Speaker 2: Hey there. Speaker 1: Adaptive audio helps when you're on a call in loud environments as well by proactively reducing noise around you. [00:02:00] And for at a convenience you can press to quickly mute or unmute yourself as needed. We're also improving the AirPods automatic switching experience across the ecosystem. Now it is significantly faster to transition from a conference call on Mac to your favorite playlist on iPhone, all without missing a beat.