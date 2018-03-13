Your video, "Apple acquires Texture, Lyft growth triples Uber's "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Apple acquires Texture, Lyft growth triples Uber's

Today's major tech stories include Apple acquisition of Texture, Lyft's growth outpacing Uber's and Jeff Bezos' goal to make space travel more affordable.
1:06 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple has acquired Texture, the magazine subscription service that offers a collection of publications for a monthly fee. Subscribers have access to magazines from Hearst, Conde Nast and others. The terms of the deal haven't been made public, but Apple's Eddy Cue says the deal is a sign of committment to quality journalism from trusted sources. Lyft is growing at a rate that's nearly triple of what Uber is doing, though Uber is still making more money. Lyft says its recent growth can be attributed to more conservative marketing expenses, and aggressively adding more cities and drivers to its roster. And finally Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants to lower the price of admission to space travel, so that we can all go and explore the solar system. He's been putting $1 billion of his personal fortune into his rocket company Blue Origin to work toward that goal. It's the latest development in a billionaires' space race between Bezos and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the c-net tech today app in the Apple or Google play store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video