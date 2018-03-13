Apple acquires Texture, Lyft growth triples Uber's

Tech Today
Apple acquires Texture, Lyft growth triples Uber'sToday's major tech stories include Apple acquisition of Texture, Lyft's growth outpacing Uber's and Jeff Bezos' goal to make space travel more affordable.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple has acquired Texture, the magazine subscription service that offers a collection of publications for a monthly fee. Subscribers have access to magazines from Hearst, Conde Nast and others. The terms of the deal haven't been made public, but Apple's Eddy Cue says the deal is a sign of committment to quality journalism from trusted sources. Lyft is growing at a rate that's nearly triple of what Uber is doing, though Uber is still making more money. Lyft says its recent growth can be attributed to more conservative marketing expenses, and aggressively adding more cities and drivers to its roster. And finally Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants to lower the price of admission to space travel, so that we can all go and explore the solar system. He's been putting $1 billion of his personal fortune into his rocket company Blue Origin to work toward that goal. It's the latest development in a billionaires' space race between Bezos and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.