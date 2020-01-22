Apple abandoned iClould encryption, Uber to let some drivers set fares
Transcript
Apple reversed course on a plan to enable people to fully encrypt backups of their iPhone data on its iCloud service, after the FBI aired concerns that it would hurt investigations, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
About two years ago.
Apple reportedly told the FBI it wanted to make hacking.
It's iCloud storage service more difficult by offering end-to-end encryption the did so Apple would be unable to hand iCloud data over to authorities, which did not sit.
Well with the FBI.
Uber is testing a new feature that will give some drivers in California a chance to earn more money.
The experiment comes after the state's gig worker bill went into effect earlier this month.
Drivers in Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, and Sacramento who pick up passengers from an airport can set their own fares instead of using the Uber estimated fare.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
This is part of a test by ride hailing company to give drivers more control over their rates which can increase up to five times the standard fare.
And finally, Qualcomm is not done with 4G just yet.
The company unveiled its snapdragon G662 and 460 processors to give less expensive phones Faster 4G connectivity.
The new Chips also have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as well as tech that improves the phones artificial intelligence and photography capabilities.
