Apollo 11 moon landing highlights from CBS News

It's t minus 1 hour 29 minutes and 53 seconds and counting, just an hour and a half.
If all goes well, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins are to lift off from Planet 39A out there.
On the voyage man always has dreamed about Next stop for them, the moon.
10, nine, ignition sequence style, six, five, four, three, two, one, zero, all engine running.
Lift up, we have a lift up.
32 minutes past the hour, lift off on Apollo XI.
Boy, boy, it looks good already.
Beginning tilt.
Somebody must believe in God.
[INAUDIBLE]
What a moment, man on the way to the moon.
[MUSIC]
If news defined as the unexpected or the unpredictable in human affairs, than tonight the flight of Apollo 11
just does not qualify.
However exciting this space flight maybe even if as in this case is one of the towering events of our history.
Never the less once a spaceship leaves its booster except for such minor corrections the Apollo 11 engines provided today, it's just another little planet.
It's predictable in its course of Mars, and Jupiter or the moon.
We've got to get down, Eagle.
[UNKNOWN]
Jeez.
[UNKNOWN] base here, the Eagle has landed.
Boy.
[LAUGH]
Okay, we're gonna be busy for a minute [UNKNOWN] here.
[SOUND]
On this July 20th, 1969.
That's one small step for man, One giant leap for mankind.
Geeze that's great.
Is the lighting half decent?
Yes indeed.
They've got the flag up now.
You can see the stars and strips on the lunar surface.
Beautiful.
Just beautiful.
[MUSIC]
This concludes one of the longest scheduled broadcasts, the longest in the history of television.
A rather short history it is, but I think a luminous one.
We've been on the air 32 hours here at CBS News at space headquarters.
[MUSIC]
And here they come.
[APPLAUSE]
Here they come, the three astronauts, Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins, all of them in fine shape
Bill, Buzz, and Mike, I want you to know that I think I'm the luckiest man in the world.
With this flight, new challenges for mankind.
Challenge to determine yet whether coming to the moon, we turn a century old friend in the sky into an enemy.
We've been invaded, conquered, exploited perhaps some day left as a desolate globe once more or will we make the most of it as perhaps a way station on beyond to the stars.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
