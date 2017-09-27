Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "'Annihilation' teaser trailer released"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Trailers

'Annihilation' teaser trailer released

Get a glimpse at the new sci-fi thriller film, set to be released Feb. 23, 2018.
1:47 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 'Annihilation' teaser trailer released.

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' trailer
Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' trailer
2:35 September 21, 2017
Here's the trailer for the new stop-motion film from acclaimed director Wes Anderson. It hits theaters in March 2018.
Play video
Video: Who's the biggest Trekkie in the 'Star Trek: Discovery' cast?
Who's the biggest Trekkie in the 'Star Trek: Discovery' cast?
1:08 September 10, 2017
Take a guess, then hit play. You might be surprised!
Play video
Video: Meet the crew of 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Meet the crew of 'Star Trek: Discovery'
4:00 September 10, 2017
Cast members of the upcoming series discuss their characters and how each fits into the Trek universe.
Play video
Video: 'Current War' trailer debuts
'Current War' trailer debuts
2:33 September 7, 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch's Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon's George Westinghouse battle it out over AC/DC in the upcoming film that'll...
Play video
Video: 'Star Wars: Episode IX' director steps down
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director steps down
1:00 September 5, 2017
The departure of Colin Trevorrow is just the latest shake up for "Star Wars: Episode IX" -- could a new director bring a new hope?
Play video
Video: Star Wars secrets to be revealed in AR game on Force Friday
Star Wars secrets to be revealed in AR game on Force Friday
1:30 August 24, 2017
An augmented reality treasure hunt sends fans to retail stores, scanning signs to discover new characters in the upcoming movie, "The...
Play video
Video: Paintballing with Starship Troopers' Johnny Rico means no one quits
Paintballing with Starship Troopers' Johnny Rico means no one quits
1:45 August 21, 2017
Would you like to know more?
Play video
Video: YouTube TV now covers half of the United States
YouTube TV now covers half of the United States
1:34 August 17, 2017
Google says its online television service is available in 14 more markets, and it plans to expand to another 17 in the future.
Play video